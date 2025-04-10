Edo PDP Demands N900m from APC Chairman, Tenebe, over Invasion of Secretariat

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dragged the acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Jarret Tenebe, to court over the illegal and violent invasion, eviction, and takeover of its secretariat on Airport Road, Benin.

The PDP is also requesting the court to grant a perpetual injunction restraining Tenebe and his agents from further trespassing on, conducting any business within, or disturbing their peaceful occupation of the secretariat located at No. 49, Airport Road, Benin City, Edo State.

In the writ of summons dated 14th February 2025 and made available to journalist yesterday in Benin City, the PDP also asked the court to order Tenebe to pay over N900 million in damages, including over N300 million as special damages for its office equipment such as computers, generators, laptops, among others, which Tenebe and the his people allegedly carted away and destroyed during the illegal invasion and takeover.

According to the document, the PDP further asked the court for “a declaration that the Claimant is the rightful occupant of the premises known as No. 49, Airport Road, Benin City, Edo State, having leased same from Mr. Ena Agbontan, the landlord, whose said lease is still subsisting.”

Other prayers include: “a declaration that the violent eviction of the Claimant and its staff from the premises known as No. 49, Airport Road, Benin City, Edo State, constitutes an act of trespass in law.

“A declaration that by forcefully evicting the Claimant from its rented premises at No. 49, Airport Road, Benin City, on the 16th of January 2025, the Defendant violated the Claimant’s rights to a quiet enjoyment of its rented property and thereby cause the Claimant general damages assessed at N500 million.

“An Order for the payment of the sum of N322,765,500.00 as special damages being the value of the Claimant’s office equipment, which includes computers, generators, laptops, etc, that the Defendant and the thugs carted away and destroyed.

“Cost of emergency alternative office at Etano Hotel G.R.A., Benin City, N3 million per day from 16th January to 13/2/2025 = N3,000,000.00 x 30 days N90 million and at N5 million from 13/2/2025 till judgment.”

The PDP also asked the court to grant “an Order of Court granting and restoring the Claimant’s rights to possession and occupation of its property known as No. 49 Airport Road, Benin City, Edo State.

“An Order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant, his agents, servants privies, assigns, any persons howsoever described acting on his behalf or instruction from further trespassing on or operating any manner of business or further disturbing the Claimant’s peaceful occupation of that premises known as No. 49, Airport Road, Benin City, Edo State.”