June 12: Democracy Not a Gift, It’s Responsibility for All Nigerians, Says Lulu-Briggs

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

As Nigeria marks 33rd anniversary of the June 12, 1993, and 27 years of uninterrupted civilian rule, the governorship candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Alabo Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has noted that democracy is not a gift but a responsibility for all Nigerians.

In a statement he personally signed yesterday, the Kalabari-born industrialist recalled the sacrifices of “our heroes past” in the enthronement and sustenance of democracy in the country.

The NDC governorship candidate urged Rivers people to remain strong and reclaim their state amidst the prevailing challenges.

He said, “For us in Rivers State, democracy has in the last 27 years, since 1999, impacted us in different ways. It carried both promise and pain, sometimes in the same election cycle.

“But democracy is the only system where the fisherman in Bille, the market woman in Mile 3, the farmer in Emohua and the teacher in Bori has just one vote, one voice and one stake. Democracy is not perfect but it remains the best form of government.”

According to him, “On a day like this, we only need to remind ourselves that power belongs to the people. It is a day to remind us that we own Rivers State together: Ikwerre, Ijaw, Ogoni, Etche, Ogba, Ndoki, Ndoni, Omuma, Abua, Ekpeye and others.

“Our founding fathers fought for the creation of this state so that we and our children can live freely, vote without fear, speak without threat, and build without being inhibited.

“Today, the disappointments and weariness in our people’s voices are loud and I understand it. My answer, and I hope yours too, is not to walk away but to reclaim what belongs to us. Our forebears fought for it and we must not trade that inheritance for division. We have the responsibility to protect and preserve our state.”

Lulu-Briggs who expressed that Rivers State sits on enormous wealth, said “Our waterways, our blue economy, our brilliant and restless young people who deserve better. Democracy becomes real when the right to choose, the right to demand accountability, and the right to know are guaranteed.”

He however, urged citizens not to give up but to renew their faith in the unity and progress of the State, adding that “We will disagree without violence, we will compete without hate, we will protect our state, its people, its unity, its wealth and its future.”