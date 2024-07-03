  • Wednesday, 3rd July, 2024

REX  Commissions Corporate Head Office, Launches New Identity

Business | 1 hour ago


Royal Exchange Assurance (REX) Plc, recently commissioned its new corporate  head office in Lagos and launched a  new brand identity. 

The company said the two achievements reflect its commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence.

Speaking at the occasion,  the Chairman of the company, Ike Chioke, said the significance of insurance in promoting economic stability and growth cannot be overemphasised. 

“As we navigate through a rapidly changing world, insurance serves as a critical tool for managing risks, safeguarding investments, and ensuring continuity in times of unforeseen challenges”, he said .

According to him, insurance offers several key benefits, explaining that it helps in maintaining economic stability by mitigating risks associated with infrastructure projects, public assets, and developmental initiatives,which in turn, attracts more investors and fosters economic growth.”

Chioke said the  decision to move to the state-of-the-art head office was driven by the company’s vision to create a workspace that not only meets the needs of its  employees but also symbolises the management’s forward-thinking ethos.”

Also speaking, the Group Managing Director REX, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu  said the  new head office commissioning ceremony marked a significant milestone in the company’s journey that started since 1918 and a testament to the hard work, dedication, and vision of everyone involved. “We are truly a transgenerational company and today’s occasion is to celebrate this”, he said.. 

