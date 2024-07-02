  • Tuesday, 2nd July, 2024

Wema Bank Urges Digital Empowerment for MSMEs

Business | 1 hour ago

Wema Bank has charged stakeholders to prioritise digital empowerment for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as a measure for championing a sustainable MSME ecosystem. 

This was disclosed at the International MSME Day and MSME Awards Night 2024, a twofold event organised by the federal government through the Office of the Vice President in commemoration of World MSME Day 2024, which was held over the weekend.

Tagged, “Call to Action: Provision of Sustainable Single-Digit Loans for MSMEs,” the event proffered sustainable financial solutions to provide affordable loans and funding for MSMEs, ensuring easy accessibility and availability.

Representing the MD/CEO of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, the Bank’s Executive Director of Retail and Digital Business, Tunde Mabawonku, emphasised the need to prioritise technology and digital empowerment, complementing capacity development, financial empowerment, and collaborative efforts to build a supportive ecosystem for MSMEs to thrive.

“At Wema Bank, our approach embodies the saying ‘Give a man fish, he will come back, but teach a man to fish, he will learn to fend for himself and others.’ Technology and digital are the future, and intelligence is here to stay. What we are doing for these MSMEs is beyond providing the finances they need. We are also focusing on empowering them with relevant and transferable digital skills to ensure they are not left behind in the digital evolution,” he said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.