IYC Tackles Obaseki over Deprivation, Underdevelopment of Ijaws

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The umbrella body of Ijaw youths worldwide, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), has decried the “continuous” political alienation, deprivation and underdevelopment of the Ijaws in Edo State, and demanded proactive actions from the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to correct the anomalies.

The IYC in a statement signed by its spokesman, Binebia Princewill, said it’s shocking, shameful and appalling that successive Edo State governors have exhibited high level of ethnic jingoism and have governed the state as though the Ijaws are not existing.

The statement highlighted that while the Ijaws are equal stakeholders in the state, the people are culturally, politically, socially and economically viable, therefore, deserved equal opportunities like other ethnic nationalities in the state

Among the demands of the IYC is that Obaseki should urgently give staff of office to the five traditional rulers in the Ijaw Kingdoms in the State before the governorship election.

The statement read: “Let us sound this clear again and again that the Ijaws in Edo State are not living in a foreign land, they are living in their ancestral land and no one should try to falsify their history by trying to annex any part of their lands. Our people must be treated fairly in Edo State with dignity and honour going forward.

“Our people have suffered too much political deprivation, suppression, manipulation, oppression, strangulation and alienation in their own land. Since the creation of Edo State till date, the level of development in the Ijaw areas has been completely nothing to write home about. The IYC will not allow this injustice to fester forever.

“The continued subjugation of our people and kingdoms by not giving staff of office to Ijaw kings in Edo State is something that is capable of causing disharmony and chaos, we don’t know how we will continue to endure this calculated arrangement geared towards undermining the autonomy of the Ijaws in Edo State.

“You cannot be using our collective wealth to develop and dignify one section. This is totally unacceptable to the Ijaw Youth Council.”

The youth body equally call to the governor to swiftly partner relevant agencies for the commencement of the Udo-Ofunama road project to connect the rural Ijaw areas to the urban and see to the realization of the Gelegele-gbene Seaport.

It reiterated that these projects are very dear and key to the people of Edo State, Niger Delta and Nigeria at large, saying that if completed the projects will add so much economic value to the polity.

The IYC said the people are expecting to see that they produce Chairman in the three local government areas, House of Assembly members, senator, commissioners, Speaker and even governor of the state in the nearest future.

The council urged the Ijaw people to freely support whoever that will have the interest to develop and give the Ijaws what is due them, adding that the proper development of Ijaw will always come first as they will not negotiate or politicise their development for anything.

