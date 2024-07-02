ACF: Fight against Terrorism Must Be Total, Uncompromising, MNJTF Kills 70 Terrorists

•One life lost in cold blood is as gruesome as millions lost, says Shettima

•Declares death toll now 32

•Northern, southern senators commiserate with victims, Nigerian army, others

•ECOWAS Speaker decries rising terrorism, violent extremism, organised crimes in region

•Region faces threat of disintegration, says body’s president, Touray

•Akpabio tasks body’s Parliament to address regional challenges

Deji Elumoye, Michael Olugbode, Sunday Aborisade, Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna





Foremost northern group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), yesterday, reacted to weekend’s coordinated suicide bomb attacks on Gwoza community in Borno State, saying the fight against terrorism must be total and uncompromising. ACF said this in a statement by the forum’s spokesperson, Tukur Muhammad-Baba.

The reaction came as Vice President Kashim Shettima, who felt a sense of personal loss as an indigene of Borno State, maintained, “One life lost in cold blood is as gruesome as millions lost in cold blood,” obviously quoting the late founding Editor-in-Chief of Newswatch Magazine, Dele Giwa.

Shettima disclosed that the death toll from the multiple attacks had reached 32.

Northern and southern senators equally condemned the disaster that befell the Gwoza community, and initially claimed the lives of at least 18 persons and injured numerous others.

In a similar vein, Speaker of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, Hadja Mémounatou Ibrahima, decried the surge in the threat of terrorism, violent extremism, and organised crimes in the West African sub-region.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, also said aside from the many threats related to peace, security, and poverty in the region, West Africa also faced the risks of disintegration.

At the same time, President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, tasked the ECOWAS Parliament to come up with legislative instruments to tackle the myriad challenges of the sub region.

Meanwhile, the Multinational Joint Task Force said the recent aerial bombardment by the air component of Operation Lake Sanity II killed no fewer than 70 terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin.

At least 32 people have so far been declared killed, with over 40 others injured on Saturday in the multiple attacks by female suicide bombers during a wedding in Gwoza.

The first suicide bomber detonated during the marriage celebration, minutes later the second bomb went off near the General Hospital area of the town, while the third bomber at the funeral service disguised as a mourner.

In the statement, ACF said, “The fight against the criminal elements must be total and uncompromising and implemented first on firefight and later at the ideological levels.”

The forum said it was worrisome and disheartening that such attacks could occur when the community had begun to look forward to a relatively terror-free life.

The statement by Muhammad-Baba said no effort should be spared to ensure speedy return to normalcy for the people of Borno and all communities across the country under siege by terrorists and bandits.

ACF stated that the attacks were specifically targeted for maximum effect, at a wedding ceremony, a funeral and a hospital, by brainwashed female agents.

The statement said, “The Arewa Consultative Forum is greatly saddened to receive news about coordinated suicide bomb attacks on Gwoza community of Borno State, as experienced on Saturday, 29th June, 2024.

“The sordid events led to the death of at least 19 persons, including women and children (perhaps still counting), with scores of people wounded.

“Although no persons or groups have claimed responsibility for the cowardly attacks, they had all the tale tell hallmarks of the well-known terror strategies of Boko Haram religious extremist insurgents.

“ACF strongly condemns the dastardly and evil attacks and extends condolences to the families, friends and loved ones on the loss of lives.”

The forum said the attack was a clear indication “that although degraded by battles with security agents, Boko Haram insurgents still retain a modicum of capability and capacity to wreck misery on hapless communities on account of a misguided religious ideology”.

It lamented that it was “very worrisome and disheartening that such attacks would occur when the community has begun to look forward to relatively terror-free lives, away from the criminality-infested existence of the last few years”.

ACF called for strategic synergy between government, communities, and international bilateral and multilateral agencies to exterminate the Boko Haram insurgents.

It stated, “No efforts should be spared to ensure speedy return to normalcy for the people of Borno and, indeed, all communities across the nation under siege by extremists, insurgents, terrorists and bandits.”

ACF said, “Government needs to intensify the current policy on engaging with bandits, extremists and insurgents, seeking to win them back into normal society.

“However, the strategy must be anchored on the basis of overwhelming and demonstrable force. The terror merchants must be stopped from holding grounds, absolutely anywhere in Nigeria, for much longer.”

Shettima: One Life Lost in Cold Blood is as Gruesome as Millions Lost in Cold Blood

Shettima, yesterday, paid a condolence visit to victims and families of those who lost their lives in the attacks. He said, “One life lost in cold blood is as gruesome as millions lost in cold blood.”

Apparently quoting the late founding Editor-in-Chief of Newswatch Magazine, Dele Giwa, Shettima described the incident as pathetic.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after meeting and commiserating with victims of the attack at the State Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, Shettima conveyed the condolences of President Bola Tinubu to the Borno State government and the people of Gwoza.

The vice president, who made a personal donation to all the victims of the attacks and condoled with families of those killed by the multiple explosions, said the heart of the president was with them.

He said, “The heart of President Bola Tinubu is with the victims and he specifically instructed us to come and offer our condolences and commiserations to the victims of this incident.

“We are here with the Director General of NEMA, with the Minister of Agriculture, with the Minister of Transportation and, of course, the Chief Whip of the Senate, a son of the soil from Gwoza, who was here since yesterday (Sunday), and the acting governor. They have been working round the clock to provide succour and support to the victims.”

Pegging the death toll at 32, Shettima stated that while 42 persons injured in the suicide bomb attacks were brought to the Specialist Hospital, 14 had been discharged after receiving treatment, with 26 still receiving treatment.

He said, “It was a very pathetic scene. Our hearts go out to the victims. So far, we have recorded 32 deaths; 42 of those injured were brought in from Gwoza and about 14 have been discharged, while about 26 are currently receiving attention.

“I want to use this forum to most sincerely register our profound gratitude to the Borno State government, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and ICRC for rising to the challenges of the times and giving their best in terms of support.”

While in Maiduguri, Shettima also attended the funeral prayer for the late mother of former Borno State Governor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, Hajiya Aisa, at the family residence of Late Galadima Modu Sheriff, along Damboa Road.

The mother to the former governor died in Abuja on Sunday at the age of 93 after a protracted illness.

On Shettima’s entourage were Deputy Governor of Borno State, Umar Usman Kadafur; Senate Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Sa’idu Ahmed Alkali; former Nigerian Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmed Jidda; Director General of NEMA, Zubaida Umar, and other top government officials.

Northern, Southern Senators Commiserate with Borno Suicide Victims, Nigerian Army

Northern Senators Forum expressed sorrow over the suicide attacks that befell Gwoza community. Their southern counterparts also condemned the attack.

The northern senators, led by Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, in a statement, said the horrific acts of violence, as relayed by the Director General of Borno State Emergency Management Authority, Dr. Barkindo Saidu, “have shattered our hearts and tested our resilience.”

Part of the statement read, “We stand united in condemning the cowardly deeds of those who seek to spread fear and chaos among our peaceful communities.

“The loss of innocent lives and the suffering inflicted upon families in Gwoza have deeply wounded us all.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have been bereaved and the individuals fighting for their lives in the aftermath of this senseless tragedy.

“We salute the unwavering courage and dedication of the medical teams, rescue workers, and the Nigerian Army, who have responded with valour and selflessness in the face of adversity.”

The southern senators condemned the acts in a statement by their chairman, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru; Secretary General, Senator Barinada Mpigi; and Publicity Secretary, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong.

They said in the statement, “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the barbaric attack and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire community affected by this senseless act of violence.

“These heinous acts of terrorism are a stark reminder of the persistent security challenges facing our nation. The despicable act once again highlights the urgent need for a collective, collaborative and robust response to terrorism in our country.

“We call upon the federal government and all security agencies to intensify their efforts in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety and security of all Nigerians. Those responsible for this atrocity must be swiftly brought to justice.”

ECOWAS Speaker Decries Rising Terrorism, Organised Crime in West Africa

Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Hadja Mémounatou Ibrahima, decried the increasing threat of terrorism, violent extremism and organised crimes in the West African sub-region.

Speaking during the 2024 First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja, Ibrahima said the session was taking place in a difficult international context for the entire planet earth.

She stated that as the world had barely emerged from pandemics and epidemics, although not fully, it was still grappling with a number of scourges and challenges, such as poverty, climate change, the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and the conflict in the Middle East, to name a few.

Ibrahima said, “Unfortunately, the problems are compounded by another phenomenon of staggering proportions in the region, namely, the upsurge in the threat of terrorism, violent extremism and organised crime, which is costing the lives of our valiant defence and security forces, as well as thousands of innocent people.”

She explained that there were various political, economic and security crises in several member states, which the sixth legislature must urgently help to address.

“These include the desire expressed by three of our member states to withdraw from the community, as well as the growing tensions between the Republics of Benin and Niger, not to mention other constant concerns in the region, such as terrorism, food insecurity, irregular migration, and the adverse effects of climate change,” she said.

President of ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, said beside the many threats related to peace and security, as well as challenges related to poverty, the West African sub-region was also facing the risks of disintegration.

Touray said, “As you all know, on January 29th, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger notified the commission of their intention to leave ECOWAS with immediate effect.

“Our people – the people of West Africa – have lived within an integrated ECOWAS community for several decades.

“Populations have benefited from freedom of movement within our ECOWAS space and have begun to perceive the advantages of our common market, where local products are traded freely in a market of over 400 million inhabitants.

“In addition, the use of a common passport and a common biometric identity card for travel within our community space has been introduced.

“Given these advantages, it is clear that disintegration will not only disrupt the freedom of movement and establishment of people, but it will also aggravate insecurity in the region.

“More specifically, the withdrawal of the three aforementioned countries will deal a severe blow to security cooperation, particularly, in terms of intelligence sharing and participation in the fight against regional terrorism and other joint security initiatives.”

Touray said the three countries’ withdraw would adversely affect “the operationalisation of the ECOWAS standby force that our member states’ defense ministers have just agreed to activate, as well as the Accra Initiative and the Multinational Joint Taskforce”.

Akpabio Tasks ECOWAS Parliament to Address Challenges in West Africa

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said ECOWAS Parliament must come up with legislative instruments to tackle the numerous challenges in the West African sub-region.

Akpabio urged them to embrace the spirit of unity, innovation, and an unwavering belief in the sub-region’s shared destiny.

He spoke yesterday, while declaring open the 2024 First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament, at the National Assembly, Abuja.

The senate president was represented by Deputy President of the Senate and First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Senator Jibrin Barau.

Barau highlighted the centuries-old history of collaboration among the diverse people of the region.

Akpabio urged the Community Parliament to go beyond legislation to uplift the people by exemplifying the power of collaboration.

He stated, “As we embark on the deliberations and discussions that lie ahead, let us remain steadfast in our optimism.

“The challenges we face are not insurmountable. With unity, innovation, and an unwavering belief in our shared destiny, we can transform our collective aspirations into enduring achievements.

“In this session, let our conversations be driven by the spirit of partnership and collective ambition. Let us demonstrate that when West Africa stands united, there are no limits to what we can accomplish. Our diversity is our strength, and our unity is our power.”

MNJTF’s Aerial Bombardment Kills 70 Terrorists in Lake Chad Basin

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) said the recent aerial bombardment by the air component of Operation Lake Sanity II killed no fewer than 70 terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin.

MNJTF also said the coordinated air strikes successfully obliterated terrorist camps situated on islets across the Cameroonian and Nigerian territories of Lake Chad, causing many terrorists to flee into Chad.

A statement by Chief Military Public Information Officer, HQ MNJTF, Ndjamena, Chad, Lt. Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, stated that the operation equally resulted in the destruction of eight vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) in Arinna ciki and two ammunition bunkers northeast of Malam Fatori.

Abdullahi said Sector 2 with the support of the Chadian Rapid Intervention Force, in a swift and decisive response, delivered a devastating blow to the retreating terrorists.

He said, “This action neutralised 70 terrorists and dismantled five camps, highlighting the efficacy of MNJTF’s operational strategies and the robust collaboration with the Chadian Armed Forces.

“The MNJTF extends its appreciation to the Chadian Armed Forces for their invaluable cooperation and support in the fight against terrorism.

“We also acknowledge the vital contributions from other troop-contributing countries, including Operation Emergence 4 Cameroon, Operation Hadin Kai Nigeria, and Sector 4 Niger, which were instrumental in the success of Operation Lake Sanity II.”

Abdullahi said MNJTF remained committed to its mandate of eradicating terrorism and restoring peace to the Lake Chad Basin, adding, “We will continue to work tirelessly with our partners to achieve and sustain this critical goal.”