Tinubu: Purveyors of Borno Suicide Attack Shall Face Certain Justice

* Says incident is cowardly, isolated episode

*UN: we’re horrified by attack on civilians

*Northern governors, others condemn devt, urge unity, resilience against terrorists

*It’s sad suicide bombing is resurfacing, Atiku laments

*SEMA DG explains how teenage female bombers killed pregnant women, children

*Troops intercept fleeing speed boats with stolen oil, kill terrorists in Niger



Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade, Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, condemned last weekend’s suicide bomb attacks in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State and warned that purveyors of wanton violence in the country will certainly face justice.

Tinubu described the incident, which resulted in the loss of several lives, as cowardly. He stated that it was an isolated episode, and the government was already taking necessary steps to secure citizens.

Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, also condemned the act and expressed condolences to the victims, government and people of Borno.

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said it was sad that suicide bombing was to resurfacing in the North-east.

Director-General of Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Barkindo Saibu, gave a vivid account of how the teenage female suicide bombers detonated explosives that killed 18 children, pregnant women, men and others on Saturday in Gwoza.

Gwoza is the birthplace of Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Ali Ndume.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force, yesterday, said the Air Component of the Joint Taskforce, Operation Delta Safe, intercepted fleeing speed boats with stolen oil in the Niger Delta, and killed some terrorists at Kuchi-Kapana community in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

In a release by his media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu described the Borno attacks as desperate acts of terror, a clear manifestation of the pressure mounted against terrorists, and a mark of the success achieved in degrading the terrorists’ capacity to launch offensives.

He declared that perpetrators of wanton violence will have a certain encounter with justice, adding, “These cowardly attacks are only but an isolated episode.” He said his government will “not allow the country to slither into an era of fear, tears, sorrow, and blood”.

He emphasised that his administration was applying necessary measures to secure citizens, stressing that efforts would be redoubled to ensure that those who trouble the country, dispatching precious lives, and disrupting law and order are completely removed.

Tinubu condoled with the victims of the attacks, the families of the deceased, as well as the government and people of Borno State.

But Boko Haram conducted yet another bombing at Monguno, in the northern part of Borno State, yesterday.

According to residents of Monguno, there was a bomb attack at 11:45 am yesterday at Mile 90 along Monguno-Baga road, which took two lives, an elderly person and an adult boy.

It was gathered that the blast occurred close to farmlands near Monguno and the two casualties were farmers.

The details of the attack were sketchy, as the attention of many in the state was still on Saturday’s attacks in Gwoza.

The Gwoza attacks made the State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri a hub of activity following the arrival of more wounded persons, who were brought for treatment.

Medical personnel, all through Sunday, were stretched thin, as they attended to the influx of patients, many of whom were in critical conditions.

The atmosphere at the hospital located at the centre of Maiduguri was pensive as family members trooped in to see their injured relatives on admission. The victims included children, women and men.

Meanwhile, two female suicide bombers were, reportedly, arrested in Borno State in connection with the detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Gwoza. A local government official, who confirmed this to Channels Television, said 30 of the female suicide bombers were sent into Gwoza to detonate the IEDs at different locations.

But only four suicide bombers exploded so far, the source said.

The source added that one of the female bombers that came from Pulka Axis was being interrogated by the military at a checkpoint when she panicked and detonated the IED, killing herself, a soldier, and a civilian JTF member.

The women were said to have come into Gwoza from different locations, including Pulka and the Mandara mountains.

Northern Governors Condemn Attacks, Urge Unity, Resilience against Terrorists

Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, expressed condolences to the victims, government and people of Borno State following the tragic suicide attacks in Gwoza Local Government Area.

According to a press release by Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Ismaila Misilli, Yahaya condemned the heinous act, describing it as cowardly.

The governor emphasised that such acts of terror had no place in a peaceful and progressive society.

“These cowardly attacks by bloodthirsty terrorists will never break the spirit of the peace-loving people of Northern Nigeria and our great nation,” he declared.

The governor acknowledged the relentless efforts of the Tinubu administration to combate terrorism and the pressure being mounted against the criminal elements.

“We must ensure that our security apparatus is always a step ahead of these terrorists. Enhanced intelligence and proactive measures are vital in preventing such tragic incidents,” Yahaya stated.

Atiku: It’s Sad Suicide Bombing Resurfacing

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar condemned the Borno attack, saying, “It is a sad development that the ugly incidents of terrorism are resurfacing and, indeed, metastasising in the North-east.”

Atiku called on the federal government to ensure that the North-east did not slide back into terrorism.

He stated, “The reported attack by suicide bombers at a wedding reception, funeral procession, and a hospital on Saturday stands condemned.

“It is unfortunate that much of the pushback that had been achieved against the Boko Haram terror sect are being cancelled, owing mainly to the government’s lacklustre posture to hold firmly on the frontline.

“It is, thus, important to call on the federal authorities to wake up to their responsibility and to make sure that the North-east does not slide back into a theatre of terrorism and extreme violence.

“My condolences go to the families of victims of these attacks, and it is my prayer that God grants a peaceful repose to the souls of the departed.”

Borno SEMA DG Explains How Female Bombers Killed Pregnant Women, Children

Director-General of Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Barkindo Saibu, offered a detailed account of how teenage female suicide bombers detonated the explosives that killed 18 people on Saturday in Gwoza.

Saibu, who spoke when he visited the Senate Chief Whip, according to a statement by Ndume’s media office, decried the situation.

Saibu said, “In the first blast, a female suicide bomber detonated it at a marriage ceremony, injuring over 30 and causing instant deaths. In the second blast, it was almost like the first. It occurred near the General Hospital.

“The third blast happened at a funeral service (Janaiza). Another female suicide bomber detonated it, causing more casualties. In the fourth blast, a female teenager detonated a bomb at the hospital, injuring more people.

“In all, there were 18 deaths (children, adult males, females, and pregnant women), 19 seriously injured and transported to Maiduguri in four ambulances, 23 are waiting for military escort in Medical Regimental Services (MRS) Clinic.”

Saibu added, “Regarding the injuries, there were abdominal raptures, skull fractures, limb fractures, among others. There were coordinated rescue missions. We mobilised emergency drugs to complement shortages in Gwoza. We arranged for a chopper transport.”

Ndume, on his part, called on the military to double its efforts. He appreciated their efforts, but expressed worry at last weekend’s attacks. He said there was an urgent need to raise the bar and provide more surveillance and security in the state to guard future occurrences.

The deputy governor, Umar Kadafur, who led stakeholders to the scene of the attacks, distributed N5 million to the victims and promised to visit Gwoza on Monday with the stakeholders to sympathise with the community.

UN: We’re Horrified by This Attack on Civilian Population

The United Nations condemned the suicide bomb attacks on civilian populations in Gwoza, Borno State, and said it was horrified by the development.

A statement by the UN Resident Coordinator, Mohamed Fall, said, “I am horrified by this attack on civilian populations and condemn such acts in the strongest terms. I stand in solidarity with the government of Nigeria, and the families and communities of all those affected.

“On behalf of the United Nations, I remind all parties to the conflict to adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians from harm.

“I have reached out to the Borno State government to express my condolences and offer any support that the United Nations and the humanitarian community can provide to aid the victims of the attack.”

Sanwo-Olu: Attacks Regrettable, Depressing

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, sympathised with the government and people of Borno State, particularly the governor, Babagana Zulum, on the multiple bomb attacks, which he described as regrettable and depressing.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, expressed his sympathies to the immediate families of the victims as well as the entire residents who suffered personally and by association in the Saturday attacks.

The governor stated, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the bomb attacks, which resulted in the loss of lives and the maiming of other citizens who were killed and wounded when suicide bombers attacked wedding and funeral ceremonies in the Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The death of the innocent citizens killed by the suicide bombers is worrisome and painful. We pray that God will comfort the victims’ families and the entire people of Gwoza and Borno State in this time of sorrow.”

Sanwo-Olu added, “I wish Governor Babagana Zulum and the people of Borno State, particularly those in Gwoza, peace, comfort, and love at this time of sorrow. I want to assure my brother-governor that the government and the good people of Lagos State stand with him in this very difficult time.”

Troops Intercept Fleeing Speed Boats with Stolen Oil, Kill Terrorists in Niger

The Nigerian Air Force, yesterday, said the Air Component of the Joint Taskforce, Operation Delta Safe, intercepted fleeing speed boats with stolen oil in the Niger Delta, and killed some terrorists at Kuchi-Kapana community in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

NAF also stated that the air component of the joint taskforce sighted and destroyed three Illegal refining sites, with a total number of seven overhead tanks concealed under thick mangrove vegetation.

The service equally revealed that Wilcourt, a riverine settlement within the creeks of Niger Delta, had become notorious for illegal oil activities.

A statement by Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, AVM Edward Gabkwet, noted that about five kilometres downstream, four boats were also sighted moving southwards with suspected illegally refined products. The boats, he said, were subsequently attacked and destroyed.

Gabkwet said while heading back, the crew spotted a speed boat with five suspected oil thieves fleeing the area.

“Upon sighting the aircraft, the criminals increased speed, hoping to evade the aircraft. The air component then pursued the speedboat until they arrived at the blocking zone of ground troops where they were arrested,” he further explained.

The NAF spokesperson said as the activities of oil thieves and economic saboteurs became sophisticated, the air force and other security agencies had re-strategised in order to check their activities and be ahead of their game.