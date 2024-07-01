Ekiti, NIMASA Partners on Insecurity, Poverty

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

As part of the resolute actions of the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, to build strong synergy with the federal government’s agencies, the state is to partner the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to reinforce security and tackle the menaces of poverty and disasters that could ravage the state.

The partnership was sealed during the visit of the state delegation led by the Permanent Secretary, Ekiti State Deputy Governor’s Office, Mr. Abayomi Opeyemi, in company of the General Manager, Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency (EKSEMA), Mr. Oludare Asaolu, to NIMASA headquarters in Lagos last Friday.

Also at the meeting with NIMASA was the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency(LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu.

A statement issued in Ado Ekiti last Saturday by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Abayomi Opeyemi, asserted that the partnership was geared towards mapping out action plans to reinforce security through donation of gadgets to Ekiti State to fortify security architectures both state and non-state actors.

Opeyemi revealed that working with NIMASA would also provide the leeway for exchange of ideas and skills on how to combat incidences of disasters, like flooding, fire and rainstorms that pose existential threat to lives and property of the citizens.

Determined to rout poverty in line with

Governor Oyebanji’s policy-thrust, Opeyemi added that the government also craved NIMASA’s extension of intervention programmes like material and financial empowerments to vulnerable groups like women, widows and unemployed youths to stamp out poverty in the state.

According to the top civil servant, “The state’s delegates requested for assistance to strengthen security in Ekiti State through the provision of security equipment, providing empowerment support and grants for the poor and vulnerable people in the communities.

“We sought support and collaboration with NIMASA on strategies of ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens of the state.

“Besides security, we appealed to NIMASA to extend empowerment programmes to our vulnerable groups to reduce poverty in line with the programmes and policies of Governor Oyebanji.

“The issue of how to mitigate disasters like rainstorms, flooding, fire incidences and other emergency cases was also brought to the front burner, because the security of lives and property of Ekiti residents are so dear to our governor.

“We presented the requests on behalf of the state government which requires the collaboration with NIMASA in the area of building of the capacity of responders to emergency and disaster situations in the state, which was granted because of the integrity Governor Oyebanji has built.”

Responding, NIMASA’s Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Dayo Mobereola, applauded the Ekiti State Government for having the intuition to build strong partnership with federal agencies to attract federal presence to the state and shore up democracy dividends to the citizens.

Mobereola, represented by the Director, Marine Environment Management, Mr. Heaky Dimowo, appreciated the Permanent Secretary, EKSEMA and LASEMA, for the visit, promising support and collaboration to ensure the safety of coastal areas, waterways as well as the hinterland across Nigeria.