Troops Arrest 47 Rail-track Vandals, Intercept Vandalised Irons in Kaduna

Troops of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna while on routine patrol along Kakau Daji- Anguwan Ayaba in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, intercepted and arrested 47 suspected rail track vandals.

The suspects, who were said to have loaded two trucks with the vandalised rail tracks before their arrests, revealed that they were employed by one Alhaji Babawo who is at large, to load the vandalised rail tracks and offload same in a nearby bush along the road.

Parading the suspects during profiling at 312 Artillery Regiment Kaduna, the Acting Commander 1 Division Provost Group, Lt Col IY Rena stated that the suspects who are 47 in number were profiled to ascertain their level of involvement during the preliminary investigation.

He further stated that the suspects were also individually interviewed and cross-examined while efforts were in place to arrest the gang leader who is currently at large.

Lt Col Rena revealed that, on a visit to the crime scene, some of the vandalized rail tracks were found concealed in the nearby bush waiting to be evacuated by the criminal syndicates

While handing over the suspects to the authorities of the Nigeria Railway Corporation Kaduna Station represented by the Divisional Crime Officer, Lt Col Rena urged the relevant security agencies to make adequate arrangements and deliberate efforts to secure the rail tracks from further vandalisation.

In his remarks during the handing over of the suspects, the representative of the NRC and Divisional Crime Officer, ASP Inuwa Dahiru commended the troops of the Nigerian Army for their proactiveness and collaboration with other security agencies in tackling the mirage of security challenges confronting the state.

He assured the Nigerian Army that all the 47 suspects would be thoroughly investigated before they were charged to court to serve as a deterrence to other criminally minded persons.

Meanwhile, the Spokesman of 1 Division, Lt. Colonel Musa Yahaya said, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Maj Gen MLD Saraso commended the troops for their professional conduct during and after the successful arrest of the suspects.

He has also charged the troops to remain resilient and focused to bring all criminal elements in the Division’s Operational Area of Responsibility to their knees.