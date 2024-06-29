14 Killed after Trailer Rammed into Worshippers in Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of 14 persons with several others injured when a trailer lost control and rammed into Jumuat prayer worshippers in Kano.



In a statement issued by corps spokesman, Abdullahi Labaran, the FRSC Kano Sector Commander, Ibrahim Abdullahi confirmed the incident which was reported at 1350hrs.

The accident occurred at Imawa town along Zaria road, Kura local government area of Kano State, shortly after the Friday prayer, when the driver of the trailer coming from Kaduna axis with registration number MKA 537XN lost control and ran into the worshippers.



According to the statement, nine of the deceased were buried yesterday afternoon, while those injured were receiving treatment at a hospital

The Sector Commissioner also disclosed that the driver of the trailer was at large.



The statement read,’’ Upon receiving the distress call, FRSC Kano State Command promptly dispatched personnel to the scene, alongside other security agencies, to initiate rescue operations and provide immediate medical assistance to the injured victims.’’



Abdullahi emphasised the FRSC’s commitment to road safety and urged all road users to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent such avoidable tragedies.

The Command extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.