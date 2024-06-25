Sanwo-Olu, an Inspirational, Courageous Leader, Says Niger Governor, Umaru Bago

Laleye Dipo in Minna





Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, has described his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as an inspirational and courageous leader, who has remained focussed in making a positive impact on his people.

Bago also described the Lagos State Governor “as a valuable asset not only to Lagosians but also Nigerians.”

In a birthday greeting to the Lagos State Governor, Bago said Sanwoolu “is a worthy ally in the voyage of service to humanity, and their shared vision of supporting President Tinubu’s Agricultural policy to boost food security, has made the two states to enter into partnership on Agriculture under the Produce-for-Lagos initiative of the Lagos State Government.”

Bago prayed to God for more years in good health for him to sustain the good work being done for the people.

In a similar message to the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, Bago described him as “an astute politician and a patriotic Nigerian.”

He noted that Gbajabiamila has also demonstrated positive leadership, diligence, and commitment to nation building.

Bago, in the message signed on his behalf by his Chief PressSecretary, Bologi Ibrahim, noted how the Chief of Staff to President Tinubu “has continued to diligently carry out his duties, for the actualisation of the Renewed Hope agenda of the President.”