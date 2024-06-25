  • Tuesday, 25th June, 2024

Sanwo-Olu, an Inspirational, Courageous Leader, Says Niger Governor, Umaru Bago

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, has described his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as an inspirational and courageous leader, who has remained focussed in making a positive impact on his people.

Bago also described  the Lagos State Governor  “as a  valuable asset  not only to Lagosians but also Nigerians.”

In a birthday greeting to the Lagos State Governor, Bago said Sanwoolu “is a worthy ally in the voyage of service to humanity, and their shared vision of supporting President Tinubu’s Agricultural policy to boost food security, has made the two states to enter into partnership on Agriculture under the Produce-for-Lagos initiative of the Lagos State Government.”

Bago prayed to God for more years in good health for him to sustain the good work being done for the people.

In a similar message to the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, Bago described him as “an astute politician and a patriotic Nigerian.”

He noted that Gbajabiamila has also demonstrated positive leadership, diligence, and commitment to nation building.

Bago, in the message signed on his behalf by his Chief PressSecretary, Bologi Ibrahim,  noted how the Chief of Staff to President Tinubu “has continued to diligently carry out his duties, for the actualisation of the Renewed Hope agenda of the President.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.