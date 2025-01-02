More Leaders, Govs Greet Nigerians in New Year Messages, Set 2025 Agenda, Resolution

More leaders, including governors, have sent in New Year messages to Nigerians even as a majority of them set new year agenda and resolutions.

While they acknowledged the challenges of last year and looked forward to the prospects of the new year, they also set agenda for a working collaboration with the Nigerian people.

From the security sector to the government and worship centres, these leaders canvassed the need for Nigerians to see the good in their country and consequently play their part in actualising it.

IG: Police Committed to Serving People

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has reaffirmed the commitment to the Nigeria Police Force to community engagement and a people-centric approach to policing.

He also reiterated the force’s dedication to enhancing public safety and security through a more community oriented and people-focused policing strategy.

A statement by Force’s Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated that the IG also extended his heartfelt felicitations to all Nigerians and residents and wish them a joyous and prosperous New Year.

The IG also acknowledged the resilience and determination of the Nigerian people amid challenges faced in the past year.

Egbetokun called on all Nigerians to actively participate in building a secure and peaceful nation by partnering the police, remaining vigilant and reporting any suspicious activities while maintaining open channels of communication with the police and other law enforcement agencies.

“As we usher in the New Year 2025, the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to protecting the lives and property of all citizens. Together, we can create a safer and more secure environment to promote growth in all sectors of our country,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu: 2025’ll Be a Better for Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised that 2025 would be better for the state and its residents as his administration was poised to deliver more projects and services that would improve their lives.

Sanwo-Olu, who said this at a service held in Marina, was convinced that 2025 would be a better year, because his administration was committed to rendering more services to the people to improve their standard of living.

“I am convinced, and that is why my voice is bright this morning. I am convinced that indeed this year, 2025, will be far, far, better than 2024 in all aspects of endeavour.

“But, it is beyond just mouthing or saying it. Yet, there is power in what you say. But you have to put it into action. We have to take a further step to action it.

“So, the action will be taken this year as your leader, as your governor, we have to work twice as hard; we’ll work twice as smart. We’ll work twice as fast to ensure that what the man of God has said to us fell into order and that we can deliver it quicker, faster and better,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He commended the state workforce for putting in their best, but urged them that it was not the time for them to give up, or rest on their oars.

“It is not the time to give up, in difficult times, in difficult moments God will show up, but for God showing up, we have a part to play. We have a role. We have a commitment. We have our own part of it. Like I have said, it is a command. Rise up. Things will not happen if we don’t activate it.

“It is only when we do that, that cause of change we are talking about, that upliftment, that better service to our people will indeed come to past.”

Makinde: We’ll Do More for Our People

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday, said his government would do more for the people of the state in 2025.

He noted that his administration would embark on decisive actions that would increase Oyo State residents’ spending powers and ease the economic strains they were facing.

The governor stated this in his New Year message aired on the state-owned Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State (BCOS).

Makinde, who also reiterated the position during the Crossover Service held at the Livingspring Chapel International, Ibadan, on Tuesday night, said he would remain focused and ensure that residents of the state get value for the mandate given to him.

He listed the upgrading of the Ibadan Airport, Alakia to an international status, the first segment of the Ibadan Circular Road and further education and enlightenment of residents as some of the projects the government would embark upon in the New Year.

He also added that his administration would enforce the rule of law across different sectors, noting that more stringent measures would be taken against traffic offences in the state.

Makinde maintained that 2024 tested the resilience of Oyo State residents to the limit, as the state and its people faced so many difficult situations including economic hardship and tragedies in Ibadan.

Mutfwang Pardons to Eleven Inmates

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has on therecommendations of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, announced the granting of pardon and payment of fines for eleven deserving individuals, who committed various offences.

They were Moses Reuben, Saleh Muhammadu, Mohammed Ado, Safa David, Timothy Sunday, David Yusuf, Abba Ahmed, Umar Adamu, Mannaseh Dada, Na’answan, and Sunday Joseph.

He also expressed profound gratitude to God for mercies, guidance, and steadfast love for the people of the state in the preceding year, and rededicated the state into God’s hands for continued preservation and protection in the year 2025.

In a statement by his Director of Press, Gyang Bere, the governor extended his heartfelt appreciation to the citizens for their unwavering support to his administration.

He attributed the milestones achieved in 2024 to the prayers, resilience, and tenacity of the people, which have empowered his government to deliver tangible dividends of democracy.

Describing 2024 as a turning point for the state, the governor said his administration laid a strong foundation for rebuilding and repositioning the state for peace and prosperity.

He explained that despite challenges, including litigation, the collective mandate of the people was restored and reaffirmed amidst jubilation.

Wike Hails FCT Residents for Peaceful Coexistence

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has commended the residents of the territory for their commitment to peaceful coexistence and care for each other throughout the past year.

He showered the encomiums yesterday in a New Year to the residents of the FCT.

The minister expressed heartfelt gratitude to the residents for cooperating with the administration in implementing its policies and programmes.

He stated that their support and understanding was driving the administration’s vision for a better FCT.

“As we enter 2025 with renewed hope and optimism, I extend my warmest wishes to you all, and pray that this new year brings peace, progress, and prosperity to every household within the FCT,” Wike said.

He noted that while last year was particularly challenging for many, it was admittedly remarkable for the FCT, as the territory recorded significant achievements that have set the foundation for sustained development.

Bishop Tasks Nigerians to Trust in God

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Kwara and Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kwara State, Rt. Rev. Sunday Timothy Adewole, has tasked Nigerians to place their trust in God while fostering unity, hard work, and moderation to improve the nation’s fortunes in 2025.

Adewole stated this in Ilorin, the state capital shortly after the New Year service held at the Cathedral of Saint Barnabas Church, Ilorin.

He emphasised the importance of divine guidance, unity, and a balanced lifestyle for national progress.

“We bless the Lord for today. What we have just put across to the congregants is that this year may not be better than last year if we don’t hang everything in the hands of the Lord.

“If we still want to do it within our own wisdom, then history may repeat itself. There is a need for everybody to have a total overhaul in the way we live.

“We should live moderately, trust the Lord, love our fellow brothers and sisters, and work towards unity. With that, our economy will reverse,” he said.

Fubara: God’ll Crush Our Political Detractors This Year

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has presented the political crisis in the state to God, expressing faith that God would crush all his detractors and enemies of the state in the new year.

Fubara boasted that with the red pen still in his hand, all the enemies of his government will be made to keep quiet unless they turn a new leaf.

The governor made the assertion in the early hours of yesterday, at the crossover service held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo Town in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of the State.

During the service, Fubara raised a song, with the brethren picking up the lines, and singing along: “At the mention of your name (God), every knee shall bow. At the mention of your name, every tongue confess. That you are Lord, you are Lord, you are King, you are King of kings.”

He explained that the wordings of the song were not just consolatory but a charge to embolden the people to firm up their trust in God, who alone, can navigate the path to greater triumph in the New Year.

“The Red Biro is still filled. It is still here with me. Every plan of the enemy will continue to crash,” he said, wishing everyone a happy New Year.

HoS Urges Renewal of Commitment to incorruptible Service

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Esther Didi Walson-Jack, has challenged civil servants to renew their commitment to building an efficient, productive, incorruptible, and citizen-centered Civil Service in year 2025.

She made the appeal in a New Year message to the civil servants.

The HoS commended their efforts in advancing the goals of the Civil Service and contributing to national development, noting that their unwavering dedication and professionalism had been the foundation of the service achievements over the past five months.

“Together, we have made strides in improving service delivery and we are fostering a culture of accountability and efficiency.

“By working collaboratively and embracing opportunities for growth, we can create a world-class Civil Service that drives accelerated national development. Together, we can build a service that inspires the exclamation, “Unbelievable! wow!

Ex-Niger Gov, DG VON Task Nigerians on Need for Patience With Govt

Former Niger State governor, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu, and the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria VON, Mr Jibrin Baba Ndace, have admonished Nigerians to be patient with governments as they transform the nation’s economy.

They also tasked Nigerians to seize the opportunities provided by government to go back to the farms in order to feed themselves and the nation.

Aliyu and Ndace made the remarks in separate new year messages where they also felicitated with Nigerians on the transition to 2025.

They emphasised the importance of unity, resilience, and hope as guiding principles for navigating the present challenges and those of the future.

Aliyu specifically asked the people of Niger state to “foster peace, harmony, and mutual understanding within their communities”, noting that the “collective progress of the state depends on the strength of its people’s bond.”

Ndace tasked Nigerians to make 2025 “a year of innovation, growth, and unity” adding that Nigerians “work together to make impactful contributions to our nation and the world”

Otu Grants Pardon, Clemency to 45 Inmates

In the exercise of his prerogative of mercy, Cross River State Governor, Bassey Edet Otu, has granted unconditional pardon to 45 convicts with minor offences.

A press statement from the governor’s Press Secretary, Nsa Gill, in Calabar, said Otu’s gesture to the inmates was pursuant to Section 212 (1) (a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (Amended).

“The Governor’s action, in the spirit of the new year and the People First Mantra of his administration, was contained in the approval given to the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ededem Ani.

“The pardoned inmates were convicted of various offences ranging from felony, stealing, breaking and entering, assault, threats to life, cultism, armed robbery, illegal entry, logging and unlawful possession, conspiracy, assault and threatening violence, and malicious damage, among a few others.

“Governor Otu explained that it’s important to give a second chance to those pardoned and considered reformed, as well as the need to decongest the prison,” the statement said.

He, however, urged Nigerians, particularly the people of the state to welcome the year 2025 with optimism.

In his new year message, Otu urged all Nigerians to embrace this new year with hope.

Bello Calls for Unity, Support for Tinubu

Former governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, in his New Year message, has called for unity and also canvassed support for President Bola Tinubu.

Bello was granted bail on December 19, 2024 and released after meeting his bail conditions in alleged money laundering case instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Kinsmen and supporters, who had been waiting for Bello and the incumbent governor, Alhaji Usman Ododo, stormed the streets, chanting solidarity songs and praying for the continuous upliftment of the state under the new administration.

Speaking at the palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, in Okene, the former Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, called for unity among the people of the state, assuring them that the current administration, led by Ododo, would deliver more dividends of democracy to all parts of the state.

He urged citizens to exercise patience and pray specially for the president to be able to continue executing his laudable plans and programmes for the country, saying, in the end, Nigeria and Nigerians would be better off for it.

Ododo, on his part, said his predecessor had laid a solid foundation for the sustainable growth and development of the state.

Ododo pointed out that the ability of the Yahaya Bello administration to reform the state’s Civil Service and institute a productive workforce was a solid foundation on which the current administration was thriving.

Adeleke Promises Renewed Soft Infrastructure

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has promised a renewed focus on soft infrastructure in the 2025 fiscal year after a relentless two years of infrastructure upgrade of the state.

Addressing the people of the state and residents for the new year, the governor who recalled the many advances of his administration across the sectors, noted that the new year would witness new and continuation of old social programmes designed to cushion the effect of the hard time on the people of the state.

“This new year will witness extensive implementation of soft infrastructure. The goal is to ensure that good roads are complemented by strong bodies, strong citizens, and residents,” the governor assured the people.

While assuring completion of all ongoing projects and new ones listed in the 2025 budget, Adeleke emphasised that his only motivation would continue to be the well-being of the good people of Osun State, promising “to remain as before a responsive, listening, and compassionate governor.”

The governor, who further extended an olive branch to members of the opposition parties affirmed that he has kept faith with his pledge for transparency and accountability in state’s governance.

“In the last one year, we got and processed several requests for information based on the Freedom of Information Act. We ensured access to information as a transparent and accountable government.

“In the last year and since I assumed office, our projects have been financed mainly from state resources. This includes internally generated revenue and allocations from the federation account. Just as I have not been accessing security votes, I had not borrowed a single kobo to run the state government.”

Fintiri: We Must Start By Defining for Ourselves the Kind of Future We Want

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has said Nigerians must start the new year by defining for themselves the kind of future they wanted.

According to him, it is only when they agreed to this that they could unite towards recreating the Nigeria of their collective dreams.

In his new year message, the governor, in a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, said most of Nigeria’s problems were man-made that required conscious efforts by citizens to resolve them

He appealed to the people to shun religious and ethnic intolerance, which were the cause of the nation’s woes.

“Looking back at all that we went through in the past year, perhaps, the time has come for us to take an introspective look at ourselves in an attempt to get to the root of our problems and challenges.

“The truth of the matter is that, whether it is the downturn in the economy or our security situation, the challenges are traceable to ourselves,” Fintiri added.

He said but for us in Adamawa we have to re-invent the unity of purpose which existed in the state, saying the people should draw strength from the State’s diversity.

Mbah Releases Seven Inmates, Pardons One

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has granted various forms of prerogative of mercy to eight inmates of Correctional Centres in the state on parole.

A statement by his media aide, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, on New Year’s Day 2025, said the decision was communicated to the Comptroller, Nigerian Correctional Service, Enugu State Command, Mr. Nicholas Obiako, in a letter dated 31st December, 2024 and signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Victor Udeh.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State in the exercise of his power (Prerogative of Mercy) under Section 212 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and in consultation with the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, Enugu State, has granted various forms of Prerogative of Mercy as presented below to the following convicts (of State offences) in the Correctional Centres in Enugu State,” the letter reads in part.

A breakdown of the reprieves showed that while Mbah approved the release, subject to a one-year parole, of eight inmates who had spent substantial parts of their jail terms for various offences, one offender was granted pardon subject also to a one-year parole, having spent part of his five-year jail term for contempt of court and equally purged himself of the contempt.

=The decision was also subject to reports of proven reform in character, ability to reintegrate with the society having possessed or learnt some productive skills, and following recommendation by the Correctional Services and the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and whose membership comprises representatives of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Carmelite Prisoners Interest Organisation (CAPIO), and the Catholic Institute for Development, Justice and Peace (CIDJAP), among other reputable justice sector institutions.