Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Wife, Ibijoke at 58

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday congratulated his wife and First Lady of the State, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on her 58th birthday.

According to a statement from the Governor’s Special Adviser – Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu described the Chairman of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), who turns 58 today as a reliable and dependable partner in the Greater Lagos development agenda.

He said Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, a medical doctor by profession, was a committed prayer warrior, a caring, loving and devoted wife and mother, a strong pillar, and a trusted partner of many decades.

Sanwo-Olu also described his wife as a compassionate woman who has touched many lives, first as a medical practitioner and now as First Lady of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu said his wife, as a courageous, kind-hearted, and strong pillar of support, has contributed positively towards the delivery of dividends of democracy to millions of Lagos residents through the THEMES+ development agenda of his administration.

“My jewel of inestimable values has been a major pillar of my success, standing by me all through the journey for several decades. We’ve sojourned together in the turbulent public space and standing side by side, working for the good people of Lagos State.

“Ibijoke is worth celebrating for being a God-fearing and kind-hearted woman, a good companion, a caring and loving wife and mother. She is a passionate Christian, a prayer warrior, and a lover of children.

“My dear wife of almost three decades has complemented the roles that God has given us now with all sense of dignity, dedication, and hard work. She has played critical roles through her pet projects and people-orientated programmes sponsored by her office and COWLSO in ensuring that good governance and dividends of democracy are delivered to Lagos residents, particularly women and children.

“On behalf of my children, family, the government, and the entire people of Lagos State, I celebrate my trusted and reliable partner and lifetime partner, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on her 58th birthday.

“On this occasion of her 58th birthday, I thank God for her life and appreciate her for all the support, time, sacrifice, and contributions to the growth and development of Lagos State in different sectors.

“I also use this auspicious occasion to appreciate my darling wife for her remarkable contributions to our family, the medical profession, Lagos State, and humanity in general. I wish her good health and more prosperous and impactful years ahead,” the Governor added.