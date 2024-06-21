Troops Nab Mastermind of Terrorist Attack on Villages in Taraba

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Troops of the 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have arrested the mastermind of the terrorist attack on Mararaban Azagawa village in which five people were killed and several others injured.

The terrorists had launched a deadly attack on Mararaban Azagawa village and the adjoining Allele village in Maihula area of Bali Local Government Area in the early hours of June 16, 2024, which led to the death of five people, including a 92-year-old man.

In a swift response to the report of the attack, the troops of 20 Model Battalion, Sub sector 3A OPWS stationed at the Forward Operating Base in Bali LGA launched a special operation to apprehend the terrorists.

Acting on credible intelligence, according to the Commander, 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, the troops were able to arrest the ringleader and mastermind of the attack, Hassan Ibrahim, 39.

As at the time of his arrest, items such as Dane gun, cartridges and a motorcycle belonging to one of the victims, were recovered from Hassan, who is also known as Godu.

According to the commander, Hassan who is already in custody, has admitted his involvement in the heinous act and has provided valuable information to the Brigade, and he is cooperating to help capture his collaborators.

Uwa has, however, commended the public, particularly residents of Bali, for providing useful information that led to the arrest of the suspect, just as he urged all other members of the public to continue supporting the Brigade in its efforts to eliminate criminal activities in Taraba State.

He noted that the successful arrest of the terrorist mastermind is a significant achievement for the troops and a step towards restoring peace and security in the affected community, adding that the Nigerian Army remains committed to protecting the lives and property of the citizens and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety of Taraba State.