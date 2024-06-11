  • Tuesday, 11th June, 2024

Tinubu Flays Attacks in Katsina, Directs Security Agencies to Ensure Assailants Face Wrath of The Law

* Describes the attacks as grisly and sinister 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the recent spate of attacks on citizens in Dutsin-Ma and Kankara Local Government Areas of Katsina State. 

While describing the latest attacks as grisly and sinister, the president, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, emphasized that more will be done to secure citizens and completely degrade terrorists and other harbingers of death and sorrow in any part of the country.

President Tinubu directs security agencies to go after the assailants and ensure that they are brought to justice. 

The president condoled with the families of the deceased, as well as the Government and people of Katsina State, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

