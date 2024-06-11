  • Tuesday, 11th June, 2024

Platform Lauds AbdulRazaq’s Achievements in Five Years

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

The achievements of Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, call for celebration as the administration hits five years, a formidable political platform in Kwara South said weekend.

Aaro Meta Kwara South, a platform created in 2016 to unite the three sub-ethnic blocs in Kwara South for a new political direction, said in a statement that the governor has done so well in spreading development and other dividends of democracy across the three senatorial districts.

The group specifically commended the governor for prioritising rural development and giving a sense of belonging to every part of the state in a way not seen in the recent past.

“Aaro Meta Kwara South hails Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on his 5th anniversary as the Governor of Kwara State,” according to the statement signed by its coordinator/president, Mr. Adebayo Daramola.

“What has happened since the emergence of Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq as an APC candidate and eventually the Governor of Kwara State on the platform of APC is a cause for jubilation. I therefore congratulate members of Aaro Meta of Kwara South for their right decision.

“The infrastructural development of Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s government is a matter of joy to the people of Kwara South, and particularly Aaro Meta of Kwara South. 

“Unlike in the past, where siting of development projects were glaringly selective, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq was not discriminatory in his own policy.

“While we congratulate you for the one year anniversary of your second term, we wish you more success and pray for your continued widespread goal in the infrastructural developments, particularly the rural area that had always been hitherto neglected.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.