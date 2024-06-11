Platform Lauds AbdulRazaq’s Achievements in Five Years

The achievements of Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, call for celebration as the administration hits five years, a formidable political platform in Kwara South said weekend.

Aaro Meta Kwara South, a platform created in 2016 to unite the three sub-ethnic blocs in Kwara South for a new political direction, said in a statement that the governor has done so well in spreading development and other dividends of democracy across the three senatorial districts.

The group specifically commended the governor for prioritising rural development and giving a sense of belonging to every part of the state in a way not seen in the recent past.

“Aaro Meta Kwara South hails Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on his 5th anniversary as the Governor of Kwara State,” according to the statement signed by its coordinator/president, Mr. Adebayo Daramola.

“What has happened since the emergence of Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq as an APC candidate and eventually the Governor of Kwara State on the platform of APC is a cause for jubilation. I therefore congratulate members of Aaro Meta of Kwara South for their right decision.

“The infrastructural development of Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s government is a matter of joy to the people of Kwara South, and particularly Aaro Meta of Kwara South.

“Unlike in the past, where siting of development projects were glaringly selective, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq was not discriminatory in his own policy.

“While we congratulate you for the one year anniversary of your second term, we wish you more success and pray for your continued widespread goal in the infrastructural developments, particularly the rural area that had always been hitherto neglected.”