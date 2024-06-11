IG Orders Investigation into Death of Andrew Ochekwo

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General(IG) of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, yesterday ordered the Police Monitoring Unit to conduct a thorough investigation into the suspected murder of one Andrew Ochekwo.

Egbetokun also gave the Monitoring Unit two week to complete its investigation and present a comprehensive report.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that the directive comes amid the numerous allegations, arguments, and counterarguments surrounding the case, which also involves the disappearance of two ladies, Celine and Afiba after their trip to visit the said Andrew in Aba, Abia State, for which he was alleged to be responsible.

Adejobi said: “In light of the public interest and the gravity of the allegations, the IG has deemed it necessary to institute a meticulous investigation into the roles played by the team which carried out the initial investigation in Abia State, and the Force Intelligence Department Intelligence Re-sponse Team (IGP-IRT), to unravel the veritable facts of the matter.

The Monitoring Unit has been given a two-week timeframe to complete its investigation and present a comprehensive report.”

Egbetokun assured the people that the case will be handled with the utmost professionalism and integrity, urging all well meaning members of the public and all stakeholders to remain calm and allow the investigation process to proceed without interference.

“Similarly, all persons/groups with relevant information regarding this case are encouraged to come forward and assist with the investigation, and all such information provided will be treated with the highest level of confidentiality, reach us via email at pressforabuja@police.gov.ng, and our social media accounts,” the statement further said.

Adejobi concluded that the Nigeria Police Force appreciates the cooperation and support of the public and hereby reassures that timely updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.