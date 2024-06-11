  • Tuesday, 11th June, 2024

IG Orders Investigation into Death of Andrew Ochekwo

Nigeria | 10 mins ago

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General(IG) of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, yesterday ordered the Police Monitoring Unit to conduct a thorough  investigation into the suspected murder of one Andrew Ochekwo. 

Egbetokun also gave the Monitoring Unit two week to complete its investigation and present a comprehensive report.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that the directive comes amid the numerous allegations, arguments, and counterarguments surrounding the case, which also involves the disappearance of two ladies, Celine and Afiba after their trip to visit the said Andrew in Aba, Abia State, for which he was alleged to be responsible.

Adejobi said: “In light of the public interest and the gravity of the allegations, the IG has deemed it necessary to institute a meticulous investigation into the roles played by the team which carried out the initial investigation in Abia State, and the Force Intelligence Department Intelligence Re-sponse Team (IGP-IRT), to unravel the veritable facts of the matter. 

The Monitoring Unit has been given a two-week timeframe to complete its investigation and present a comprehensive report.”

Egbetokun assured the people  that the case will be handled with the utmost professionalism and integrity, urging all well meaning members of the public and all stakeholders to remain calm and allow the investigation process to proceed without interference. 

“Similarly, all persons/groups with relevant information regarding this case are encouraged to come forward and assist with the investigation, and all such information provided will be treated with the highest level of confidentiality, reach us via email at pressforabuja@police.gov.ng, and our social media accounts,” the statement further said.

Adejobi concluded that the Nigeria Police Force appreciates the cooperation and support of the public and hereby reassures that timely updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.