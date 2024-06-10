L’Oréal Paris Announces Multi-talented Temi Otedola New Ambassador for Africa

* Actress is first Nigerian to represent iconic beauty brand

Vanessa Obioha



Iconic beauty brand, L’Oréal Paris, has unveiled its partnership with Nigeria’s multi-talented actress, entrepreneur, and global influencer, Temi Otedola, as the new African Digital Brand Ambassador for its L’Oréal Paris Makeup.

A statement made available to THISDAY by the iconic brand yesterday described the development as ‘historic’, with Temi being the first ever Nigerian to represent the brand.



Standing alongside fellow ambassadors, including Kendall Jenner and Viola Davis, the collaboration, it said, marks a significant milestone in celebrating beauty in all its forms across the African continent and reaffirms L’Oréal Paris’s commitment to diversity and empowerment.

“As the face of L’Oréal Paris Makeup, Temi will headline the latest Infallible Makeup Range campaigns, showcasing her unique style and celebrating the diverse beauty of Africa,” the statement added.

Temi expressed her excitement and honour in her statement, stressing that as a young girl growing up, the L’Oréal Paris Makeup was one of the earliest beauty brands she was exposed to.



She said: “Words cannot describe how honoured I am to partner with L’Oréal Paris Makeup. L’Oréal Paris was amongst the first beauty products I was introduced to as a young girl playing with my mother’s makeup.

“I have grown up loving their products and deeply respecting the company’s values and vision. The L’Oréal Paris woman is someone I deeply resonate with—confident, unapologetic, and always striving to make a difference in the world. I’m so excited to begin this beautiful journey with a brand that truly inspires me.”

In her remarks, General Manager for Makeup in the Sub-Saharan Africa Zone at L’Oréal Paris, Issima Oniangue, shared her excitement about the partnership, noting that it marks a new era of glamour and innovation in beauty for the region.



“Temi’s unique style, confidence, and passion for beauty perfectly embody the L’Oréal Paris ethos of empowerment and sophistication.

“This partnership marks a new era of glamour and innovation in beauty for the region as we continue to celebrate and cater to the diverse beauty of African women. We are excited to inspire and bring the best of beauty to every corner of the continent,” Oniangue stated.

As the number one beauty brand worldwide, she explained that L’Oréal Paris has empowered women for more than 110 years with state-of-the-art products backed by scientific advances.



According to her, the partnerships and initiatives are dedicated to promoting equal rights and self-esteem.

“Because I’m Worth It,” the L’Oréal Paris slogan coined in 1971, the statement said, is no less relevant today.

“For many years, it has honoured extraordinary women who volunteer their time to serve their communities,” it added.

Temi’s journey with L’Oréal Paris Makeup promises to celebrate beauty, empowerment, and cultural richness, resonating with audiences across Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond, the release noted.