ASKY Organises Familiarisation Trip to Boost Tourism

Chinedu Eze

ASKY, in collaboration with Jambojet, has announced an exciting familiarisation trip to Kenya, aimed at boosting traffic and tourism to this beautiful country renowned for its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage. This initiative is part of ASKY’s continuous efforts to promote Kenya as a premier tourist destination and enhance the travel experience using its airline services.

The familiarisation trip will take place from June 04 to June 11, 2024, and will include key tour operators and some top-selling agents from across ASKY’s network. The selected participants will have the unique opportunity to explore Kenya’s diverse attractions, from the stunning savannahs to the pristine beaches of Mombasa, and the vibrant urban life of Nairobi.

According to the airline, the the journey will be facilitated by Jambojet, our esteemed partner within Kenya, ensuring seamless travel experiences across the country. The itinerary includes stays at some of the finest partner hotels, such as the EKA Hotel, which offers exceptional hospitality and comfort to our guests. Through this initiative, ASKY expect the selected agents to gain firsthand experience of Kenya’s tourism offerings, enabling them to better promote the destination within their market segments.

“By leveraging the unparalleled services of ASKY and Jambojet, we aim to create greater awareness and drive tourism growth to Kenya. Currently, ASKY operates three weekly services from its hub of Lomé, connecting Nairobi to other 26 destinations across West, Central, and Southern Africa,” the airline said.