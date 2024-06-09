Super Eagles Depart for Abidjan to Face Rohr’s Benin Cheetahs

Duro Ikhazuagbe

After failing to beat South Africa on Friday night in Uyo, the Super Eagles will fly out to Abidjan today ahead of their Match-day 4 clash with the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Monday evening.

That match will take place at the familiar surroundings of the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny, where the Super Eagles won three matches at the AFCON earlier this year.

Interestingly, the Cheetahs of Benin Republic are being handled by former Super Eagles German coach, Gernot Rohr who got kicked out of the Nigerian job in controversial circumstances.

South Africa took the lead on the half-hour when Themba Zwane teased the Nigerian rearguard before slamming past goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali in Uyo. It was indeed a game of two halves as Bafana Bafana dominated the first half, while the Super Eagles were very dominant in the second period, starting with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s memorable equaliser a minute after the restart, before a rash of opportunities that could easily have won them the three points.

The draw means Lesotho, who defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 earlier on Friday, remain top of their Group C standings with five points, while South Africa, Benin Republic and Rwanda are on four points, with Nigeria on three.

Anything short of a win for the Super Eagles will amount to Nigeria on the route to missing out of another Mundial, shortly after also failing to qualify for the last edition in Qatar in 2022.

It is the first time since 1960 that a Nigerian senior national team will be playing three World Cup qualifiers without a win.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles Head Coach, Finidi George, has praised Dele-Bashiru the scorer of Nigeria’s equaliser against South Africa.

“It was a great performance from him, that was why he played. People talk about changes but not about fielding a player. If he didn’t do well, I know that question will come back to me,’ why did he play?” Finidi told reporters after the game in Uyo.

Dele-Bashiru was replaced by Alhassan Yusuf in the 61st minute after sustaining an injury.

The Super Eagles gaffer however said Dele-Bashiru ‘s knock will be assessed today to know the extent of the injury ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Benin Republic in Abidjan.

GROUP C STANDING

Team. P. W. D. L. F. A. GD. PTS

Lesotho. 3. 1. 2. 0. 3. 1. 2. 5

Rwanda. 3. 1. 1. 1. 2. 1. 1 4

Benin. 3. 1. 1. 1. 2. 2. 0. 4

S’Africa. 3. 1. 1. 1. 3. 4. -1. 4

Nigeria. 3. 0. 3. 0. 3. 3. 0. 3

Zimbabwe. 3. 0. 2. 1. 1. 3. -2. 2

RESULTS

Cameroon 4-1 C’Verde

Gambia 5-1 Seychelles

Eritrea v Niger (Canc.)

TODAY

Djibouti v Ethiopia

DR Congo v Togo

Mauritania v Senegal

São Tomé v Liberia

Namibia v Tunisia

NPFL(Match-day 35)

Lobi v Remo Stars

Abia War v Insurance

Bayelsa v Sporting

Heartland v Doma

Rivers Utd v Shooting

Sunshine v Akwa Utd

Rangers v Enyimba