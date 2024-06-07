Sanwo-Olu Hails Reckitt’s Health Impact, Pledges Support for Ambitious Hygiene Initiatives

Mary Nnah

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has praised Reckitt, a global leader in health, hygiene, and nutrition, for its tireless efforts in promoting public health and hygiene in Nigeria.

At a prestigious Social Impact Stakeholders Dinner in Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended Reckitt’s initiatives, stating that the company “exemplifies the Nigerian spirit” and has become a “driving force for change”.

Responding to the Governor’s remarks regarding a collaboration with the Lagos State government, Reckitt’s Global CEO, Kris Licht, said, “We appreciate that you’re here celebrating all the great work of our social impact programme.”

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Nigeria, emphasizing the significance of its social impact programs.

“Access to clean water, hygiene products, and healthcare should be a human right, not a privilege, and that’s what we are working on,” Licht stated.

The event brought together dignitaries, partners, and stakeholders to celebrate Reckitt’s social impact initiatives and discuss future collaborations to build healthier communities.

The Stakeholders Dinner showcased Reckitt’s flagship social impact initiatives, including the Clean Naija campaign and the Hygiene Quest. The Clean Naija initiative aims to improve hygiene standards across Nigeria through education and community engagement. Similarly, the Hygiene Quest has made remarkable progress in reaching school children with essential hygiene education, aiming to educate 10 million children by 2035. These programs are instrumental in promoting good hygiene practices and preventing diseases.

Additionally, Reckitt’s efforts in supporting the Lagos State government’s mission to end open defecation were highlighted through the Harpic End Open Defecation initiative. This program has made significant strides in promoting proper sanitation practices and providing access to clean toilets in underserved communities.

The Social Impact and Stakeholders Dinner marks a significant chapter in Reckitt’s ongoing mission to protect, heal, and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a healthier Nigeria. Reckitt remains committed to driving positive change through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships, ensuring a lasting impact on public health in Nigeria and beyond.

Other notable guests at the event included British Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter, Chairman of Reckitt Nigeria Ltd Chief Olu Falomo, and President and Founder of The Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Toyin Saraki. Their presence underscored the collaborative effort required to address Nigeria’s critical Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) challenges.

With Reckitt’s commitment and the Lagos State government’s support, Nigeria is poised for a significant transformation in public health and hygiene.

As Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasised, “We look forward to your continued success for many years to come.”–