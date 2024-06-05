Oluremi Tinubu: N50,000 Approved for Distribution to 1,000 Women in Each State

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia





The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu , yesterday disclosed that the Renewed Hope Initiative Governing Council has approved a grant of N50,000 to 1,000 women in each state as part of women economic empowerment programme.

The First Lady disclosed this in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State, during the official handover and symbolic presentation of food items to internally displaced persons, people living with disabilities and other vulnerable groups in Nasarawa State.

The president’s wife who was representative by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, said: “I am pleased to inform you that the federal ministry of agriculture in collaboration with the Renewed Hope Initiative have concluded plan to donate a truck load of fertiliser and bags of rice to each states starting here in Nasarawa State.

“Also, the Renewed Hope Initiative Governing Council has graciously approved a grant of N50,000 to 1,000 women in each states as part of our women economic empowerment programme”.

She, however, explained that the food items to the internally displaced persons, people living with disabilities and other vulnerable groups in Nasarawa State was under the Renewed Hope Initiatives Food Outreach Scheme.

“The Food Outreach Scheme is specially designed to provide support to the underprivileged inline with the resolve of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, to leave no one behind in ensuring food security and sufficiency in the country.

“Under this scheme, a trailer load of assorted food items is being donated to the state government for onward distribution to identified groups courtesy of a notable and public spirited industry that has made the commitment to make the food items available on a monthly basis” she added.

The First Lady stated that so far, the Federal Capital Territory, Kano State and Nasarawa State had benefited from the scheme under the Social Investment Programme.

“To the beneficiaries, I thank you for believing in us, and we are always proud of you. I want to assure you that we will continue to do all we can to support and encourage you, especially families in vulnerable communities, she maintained.