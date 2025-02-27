First Lady Canvasses Across-board Effort for Successful Battle Against HIV/AIDS, Syphilis, Hepatitis

•As UNAIDS advocates for financing of communities to tackle HIV/AIDS

Deji Elumoye and Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has described the increasing rate of HIV infections in the country as worrisome and called for concerted efforts to tackle the menace, especially on the part of key players in the society.

She spoke in Kaduna while flagging-off the Free-To-Shine campaign in the North-west geo-political zone.

The campaign is an advocacy initiative of the African Union, Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), and other global partners.

In another related development, UNAIDS has called for the financing of communities to tackle the scourge of HIV/AIDS.

The body in a statement on Wednesday stated that communities are essential to the sustainability of the HIV response and to broader global health efforts. They must be financed and supported in their steadfast commitment to ensuring that all people living with and affected by HIV have access to the services they need and are treated with dignity and respect.

Meanwhile, The First Lady, Senator Tinubu, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by her media assistant, Busola Kukoyi, called for intensified efforts to ensure the Global Triple Elimination target of HIV/AIDS, Syphilis and Hepatitis was achieved by 2030.

She pointed out that the growing complacency in the response to the spread of these diseases in Africa was worrisome.

According to her, Nigeria has the highest burden of HIV/AIDS in Sub-Saharan Africa because of its population.

“The burden is particularly high among children, youth, women and marginalised groups,” the first lady said.

She explained: “The Free-To-Shine campaign aims to significantly reduce the number of new HIV infections among women of reproductive age, prevent mother to child transmission of HIV, (Vertical Transmission), and to guarantee that every child born with HIV receives the necessary treatment and support to thrive.”

Mrs. Tinubu said there was an urgent need to raise awareness, renew commitment and take collective action against the diseases, steps she said aligned with the shared vision of a healthier Nigeria, where every individual particularly women, youth and children can thrive and live healthier lives.

She stated: “It is also heart-breaking to learn that just two years ago, 15,000 children between the ages of 0-14 lost their lives to AIDS-related illnesses.

“Each of these children represented not just a statistic, but a future full of potential, that was sadly cut short. The ongoing challenges faced by these children highlight the urgent need for sustained action to improve prevention strategies, diagnosis, and access to treatment.

“In Nigeria, Hepatitis and Syphilis are public health diseases of concern. As noted by experts, Hepatitis, particularly Hepatitis B and C, continues to pose a significant threat, as it can lead to chronic liver diseases, and even cancer of the liver.

“Syphilis, if left untreated, leads to miscarriages, still births, congenital anomalies, neonatal and infantile deaths amongst others.”

She commended health workers and various agencies involved in combating the three diseases, especially HIV/AIDS.

Mrs. Tinubu called on faith-based institutions, traditional institutions, institutions of learning and family units to deepen advocacy on the prevention of HIV behaviours, especially those engaging in birthing services, by expanding access to HIV testing services with comprehensive counselling, treatment and care for all individuals who test positive.

In his remarks at the event, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State thanked the first lady for leading the campaign from the front.

Sani stated that Nigeria could achieve the goal of the Triple Elimination by 2030 since the country did so with Polio and also ramped up testing and treatment of Tuberculosis, which led to a drastic reduction in the spread and mortality rate.

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Adekunle Salako, stated that the ministry will not relent in ensuring that Nigeria exited the list of countries with high statistics of HIV/AIDS and other diseases.

WHO Country Representative, Dr. Walter Mulombo, who was represented at the event, said WHO was ready to work with OAFLAD, Mrs. Tinubu, and Nigeria, and remained committed, despite the odds the organisation faced.

Other development partners present, including UNICEF, NACA and NASCP, reiterated their commitment to the campaign.

There were testimonials from people with HIV, which also served as a call to end stigmatisation and also encourage others that the disease was not a death sentence.

The Free-To-Shine Campaign, Triple Elimination of HIV/AIDS, Syphilis and Hepatitis are expected to be championed in all states of the federation by the governors’ wives.

On its part, UNAIDS Deputy Executive Director, Christine Stegling said: “The only way to end AIDS is by working together with communities. They build trust and reach people which many traditional health facilities find hard to reach – the most marginalized, and people who face stigma and discrimination. To end AIDS by 2030, sustained investment and support for community-led responses is crucial.”

The statement said community healthcare and support providers are too often faced with challenges – stigma, discrimination, criminalization, funding cuts, and political backlash – despite their primary role in ensuring that health services reach everyone in need, including the most vulnerable.

It added that: “Compounding this, the current crisis caused by the shift in U.S. government funding has resulted in deep anxiety and pain for many community organizations as the future of life-saving community-led HIV prevention, treatment, care, and support programmes are at risk, despite the clear evidence of the positive impact of community-led services.

“Community led services are essential to the sustainability of the AIDS response up to and beyond 2030, yet community-led responses are too often unrecognized, under-resourced and in some places even under attack.

“Crackdowns on civil society and on the human rights of marginalized communities are obstructing communities from providing HIV prevention and treatment services.

“The underfunding of community-led initiatives is leaving them struggling to continue operating as well as holding them back from expanding. If these obstacles are removed, community-led organisations can add even greater impetus to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.”

Vice President of the European Parliament and a long-time HIV activist, Marc Angel said: “No society can thrive where discrimination exists,” noting that: “Every right denied, every barrier imposed weakens us all. On Zero Discrimination Day, let’s make it clear: equality is not an option – it’s a necessity. We stand together.

“On this year’s Zero Discrimination Day, UNAIDS calls on countries, donors and partners to fulfill their commitments and Stand Together to support communities as they work to build sustainable HIV responses by ensuring that: Community-led organisations are able to deliver life-saving services and advocate without discrimination or harassment; Community-led organizations can legally be registered in the country they are working in and receive sustainable funding.

“Further, Communities are supported in providing health services to vulnerable and marginalized groups; Communities are supported and funded in work to monitor respect for human rights including ending the criminalization of key populations, stigma and discrimination and gender inequalities; Government health services include community representatives within their structures as partners in the development, implementation and monitoring of health programmes to ensure they are accessible and acceptable to people living with HIV and marginalized populations.

The statement added: “The sustainability of the AIDS response now and into the future is critical with communities at the centre. Now is the time to reaffirm global commitment to their leadership.”