First Lady: Tinubu Pursuing Reforms to Unlock Nation’s Economic Potential

•Optimistic 2025’ll be year of prosperity, abundance

•Unveils first baby of the year, presents birth certificates to newborns

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu yesterday, declared that the government of President Bola Tinubu was currently pursuing serious economic reforms aimed at unlocking Nigeria’s economic potential.

The First Lady in a New Year message personally signed by her also assured Nigerians that 2025 would be a year of prosperity and abundance for the citizenry.

Mrs. Tinubu, in the message stated, inter alia:

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to God Almighty, with great hope, and an assurance in the promises for our great nation.

“As we journey through 2025, let us rise above our differences and rebuild the bridges that connect us—bridges of love, respect, and understanding.

“It is a year to invest in one another; to nurture our youth and protect the dignity of our elders; to create a country where every Nigerian can thrive, regardless of where they are born, what they believe, or what language they speak.

“I assure you all that the administration of President Bola Tinubu is truly committed to and is already undertaking deepening reforms that will unlock our nation’s economic potential.

“Let us stand together, lifting each other up, and ensuring no one is left behind.

“Together, we can build the Nigeria we all desire. Together, we will. Happy New Year, Nigeria.

“God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Also yesterday, the First Lady welcomed Abuja’s first baby of 2025 at the Asokoro District Hospital.

Favour Stephen Odion – a baby girl – was born to the family of Mr. Odion Oyinbo and Mrs. Chioma Odion at exactly 12:27am yesterday, weighing 3.6kg.

Mrs. Tinubu also received other babies born in the hospital, including the first baby boy of the year 2025, Zimchikachim Ejiofor, born to the family of Mr. Ejiofor Nworie and Mrs. Delight Nworie at about 7:14am on Wednesday, weighing 3kg.

She welcomed Favour and all the other children born on New Year’s Day in the FCT with baby gifts, including post-natal care products and other nutritional supplies, as well as cash presents.

The First Lady who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, prayed for God to protect the children, wishing them long life, good health, and prosperity.

She said, “I am here to represent the mother of the nation to welcome the first baby of the year and other children. So, I’m presenting this token and a beautiful package to our dear daughter.

“I want to wish her well – long life, prosperity, good health. Insha Allah, they (first baby and other babies) are the next generation to take over from us. I wish you all the best. Please take good care of her.”

While congratulating and comforting the mothers of the newborn babies, she counseled them on the need for proper care for the babies in respect of exclusive breastfeeding, immunisation, and timely post-natal care, saying, “Good enough, this (Asokoro General Hospital) is closer to my house; I’m sure for the post-natal, they’re going to take good care of you.”

Mrs. Shettima further presented birth certificates to the first baby of the year and the first baby boy just as she moved around the maternity ward congratulating other new babies in the hospital.

Earlier, the acting Chief Medical Director of Asokoro District Hospital, Abuja, Dr. Rosemary Nwokorie, while welcoming the First Lady, commended President Tinubu’s administration for its unwavering commitment to transforming the nation’s health sector, with a view to improving the healthcare services for every Nigerian.

Nwokorie also applauded the First Lady and the wife of the Vice President for creating various intervention programs especially the Renewed Hope Initiative toward assisting vulnerable Nigerians, especially women and children in the country.