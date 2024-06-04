NNPC Reiterates Commitment to Process Improvement

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has reiterated its commitment to sustain the company’s march towards process improvement, regulatory compliance and performance excellence.

NNPC’s Executive Vice President, Business Services, Mr. Inuwa Danladi, disclosed this while speaking on the recent certification of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code Compliance obtained by the Company, from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The ISPS certification, which covers all NNPC jetties nationwide, the NNPC said, is crucial for the company’s business continuity as it prevents potential operational disruptions and financial losses.

Beyond demonstrating NNPC’s continuous adherence to regulatory compliance, Inuwa said the certification also grants the company entry into the Global Integrated Shipping Information System (GISIS).

He added that this will help in enhancing its reputation as a safe and reliable business destination and potentially reducing the company’s insurance premiums.

Inuwa listed some of the rigorous processes followed in obtaining the certification to include the upgrading of relevant security facilities at the nation’s ports and jetties; the establishment of the ISPS Code Command Centre; as well as the engagement of NIMASA Recognised Security Officer (RSO), who played a crucial role in managing key regulatory processes.

Inuwa added that the development of Port Facility Security Assessment (PFSA) & Port Facility Security Plan (PFSP), coupled with the meticulous Verification Inspection Exercise (VIE) from NIMASA, have also underscored NNPC’s commitment to ensuring adherence to the highest standards of maritime security in the Company’s operations.

“This achievement is a testament to our consistent dedication, and we pledge to continue striving towards attaining regulatory excellence in all our operations,” Inuwa noted.