Labour Grounds Nigeria, Plunges Country into Total Blackout

•FG, labour reach agreement as Tinubu commits to pay above N60,000

•Union to meet with organs to mull new deal

• Tripartite c’ttee to convene daily for a week

•Leadership deficit is why states don’t comply with 2019 minimum wage act, NLC declares

•CSO: Shutting down national grid treasonous

•Countrywide reports show action impactful

By Our Correspondents





The organised labour, yesterday, made real its threat by shutting down the country after it ordered a nationwide strike in the wake of the recent hike in electricity tariffs and the failure to reach a resolution on the contentious issue of national minimum wage with the federal government.

Coming together under the force of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade union Congress (TUC), the organised labour also plunged the entire nation into total blackout after it shut down the hitherto troubled national grid

However, after an exhaustive deliberation that ended late last night at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the federal government and organised labour reached a common ground on the National Minimum wage that is higher than N60,000 for Nigerian workers.

The understanding was reached via a resolution signed on behalf of the unions by the President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero and the President, Trade Union Congress (TUC), Festus Osifo and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammad Idris for federal government.

The parties said President Bola Tinubu had indicated commitment to a National Minimum Wage higher than N60,000.

They said arising from the assurance of the President, the Tripartite Committee would now meet everyday for the next one week with a view to arriving at an agreeable National Minimum Wage.

According to the resolution, in deference to the high esteem of the President in making the commitment, the leadership of NLC and TUC has also undertaken to convene a meeting of their organs immediately to consider Tinubu’s commitment.

The meeting also resolved that no worker would be victimised or made a scapegoat as a result of the industrial action.

Also, yesterday, the NLC said the refusal by some states to comply with the National Minimum Wage Act of 2019 was not due to lack of resources but a result of a deficit of leadership or or worse still, unwillingness to prioritise workers’ welfare.

NLC had responded to a presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, who described the disposition as of the organised labour to the on-going national minimum wage negotiationas callous, insensitive and misguided,

The NLC, however, accused the management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) of pitting soldiers against its employees, who tried to enforce yesterday’s strike.

But the federal government has appealed to the organised labour to call off the ongoing strike and return to the negotiation table in the best interest of the country.

Meanwhile, a civil society organisation, the Center for Social and Economic Rights (CSER), has said the decision by electricity workers to shut down the national grid in solidarity with the organised labour was treasonous.

Nevertheless, reports from across states of the federation showed that the strike was generally impactful as it paralysed the economy, grounded businesses and government offices, especially after the national grid was shut down.

The industrial action crippled activities majorly in the aviation, banking, health and education sectors, majorly in demonstration against government’s refusal to approve the proposed N494,000 as minimum wage for the Nigerian workers.

The demonstration, however, proceeded after the Labour Unions failed to reach an agreement with the national assembly yesterday on the minimum wage.

Leaders of the union had told journalists after the meeting that there was no going back on the indefinite strike action.

Thus, in compliance with the directives of labour, aviation unions disrupted flight schedules yesterday.

The unions included the National Union of Air Transport Employees, the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals, and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers.

Likewise, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) directed all members nationwide to join the strike action as an affiliate member of congress.

In a letter addressed to all branch chairmen of the union, ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, urged them to mobilise the lecturers to participate actively in the industrial action.

In some government-owned secondary schools, students,who had gone to school were asked to return to their homes. However, the ongoing WASSCE held in some schools.

There were also no activities at the nation’s seaports yesterday as the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) joined the nationwide strike.

Commercial activities at the ports were at a standstill with the Apapa and Tin-Can Island port gates under lock and keys. Port users, were also prevented from accessing their offices, thereby causing disruptions to the supply chain.

In a chat with newsmen, President of Dockworkers branch of MWUN, Comrade Ibrahim Ohize, said vessels were not allowed to berth and no trucks were permitted to go in or leave the port.

On his part, President, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Branch of MWUN, Comrade Ifeanyi Mazeli, confirmed that the ports were grounded in compliance with the NLC directive and would remain so until the industrial action is called off.

A truck owner, Yusuf Liadi, said cargo-laden trucks and trucks returning empty containers were not allowed to access and exit the Lagos Port.

A clearing agent, Ikechukwu Anaba, decried the impact the strike would have on their business, adding that importers would incur demurrages from shipping companies and storage charges from terminal operators.

In some sectors like the power sector, compliance was forcefully done by the Labour Union, resulting in a national blackout.

The TCN, in a statement by its general manager, Ndidi Mbah, said workers at the Benin Transmission Operator were sent from the control room and beaten by the protesters.

“At about 1:15am this morning, the Benin Transmission Operator under the Independent System Operations unit of TCN reported that all operators were driven away from the control room and that staff that resisted were beaten while some were wounded in the course of forcing them out of the control room and without any form of control or supervision, the Benin Area Control Center was brought to zero,” the statement read in part.

At the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) office in Ikeja, workers were forced out of their offices with cane by labour unions.

In photos that emerged online, members of the labour union were captured with canes chasing FIRS staff out of the Agidingbi, Ikeja, office.

Likewise, some banks were shut down by the union although in some branches, banking operations were going smoothly but not so much could be done due to network issues.

Some other sectors that joined the strike included Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria, The National Union of Electricity Employees, National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees, Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Joint Union Action Committee, The Nigeria Union of Teachers.

Others were the National Associations of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Joint Health Sector Unions, Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, National Union of Civil Engineering, Construction, Furniture and Wood Workers, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas, amongst others

It was against this backdrop that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced a total shutdown of the national power grid by the labour unions.

The TCN, in a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said the national grid shutdown occured at about 2.19 in the morning.

Mbah informed that at about 1:15am, the Benin Transmission Operator under the Independent System Operations unit of TCN reported that all operators were driven away from the control room.

She added that staff that resisted were beaten while some were wounded in the course of forcing them out of the control room and without any form of control or supervision, the Benin Area Control Center was brought to zero.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby informs the general public that the Labour Union has shut down the national grid, resulting in black out nationwide. The national grid shut down occured at about 2.19 this morning, 3rd June 2024.

“Other transmission substations that were shut down, by the Labour Union include the Ganmo, Benin, Ayede, Olorunsogo, Akangba and Osogbo Transmission Substations. Some transmission lines were equally opened due to the ongoing activities of the labour union,” Mbah said.

On the power generating side, she said the power generating units from different generating stations were forced to shut down some units of their generating plants.

She informed that the Jebba Generating Station was forced to shut down one of its generating units while three others in the same substation subsequently shut down on very high frequency.

Mbah said the sudden forced-load cuts led to high frequency and system instability, which eventually shut down the national grid at 2:19 am yesterday.

“At about 3.23am, however, TCN commenced grid recovery, using the Shiroro Substation to attempt to feed the transmission lines supplying bulk electricity to the Katampe Transmission Substation. The situation is such that the labour Union is still obstructing grid recovery nationwide.

“We will continue to make effort to recover and stabilize the grid to enable the restoration of normal bulk transmission of electricity to distribution load centres nationwide,” she added.

But, in a contrary account, the organised labour has accused the management of TCN of pitting soldiers against their employees.

It said the company resorted to the use of the military in its effort at intimidating and harassing workers in its employ who were carrying out their lawful and democratic duties at various TCN plants around Nigeria.

While appraising the impact of the first day of the nationwide strike, NLC commended members of the public the solidarity they exhibited with the workers.

It said the labour movement appreciated Nigerians for their solidarity on the first day of the indefinite nationwide engagement and urged them to continue the struggle by coming out in numbers to join the nationwide industrial action.

A statement by the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, stated that Nigerian workers would not be intimidated by TCN or government over their decision to embark on sn indefinite strike.

“We have been duly informed that the TCN management has resorted to the use of the military in its effort at intimidating and harassing workers in its employ who are carrying out their lawful and democratic duties at various TCN plants around Nigeria.

“We warn that the Management of TCN would be held liable for any injury inflicted on any worker by their resort to the use of the powers of the military.

“It is also important that we inform TCN that deploying military men to its locations is a clear abuse and insult on the military especially in a democracy.

“We are sure that members of the military so misused by this deployment are not happy with the management and the authorities who have authorised the deployment.”

NLC, however, accused TCN of spreading outright falsehood to mislead the public instead of working with other stakeholders to resolve the issues raised by Nigerian workers via the NLC and TUC is not helpful in any way.

Tackling the presidency on the national minimum wage, the NLC in a statement by its Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, rejected the description of labour’s demand as unserious, unrealistic and outlandish.

“It is important to remind the government that the refusal of some states to comply with the National Minimum Wage Act of 2019 was not due to lack of resources but rather it was as a result of a deficit of leadership or or worse still, unwillingness to prioritise workers’ welfare.

“Numerous states possessed the needed financial capability to meet these obligations but chose to allocate funds elsewhere, usually in less productive and highly questionable ventures.

“Yet, in not a few states, workers wages drive the economy. In some instances, these resources were guzzled up in a looting spree leaving behind debts, pain, penury and fury.

“It is, therefore, important for Mr. Onanuga to understand that payment of the national minimum wage is not dependent on surplus resources but a commitment to the people and obedience to a national law.

“Nigerians have not forgotten that the governments of President Muhammadu Buhari made available funds to these states at various times to enable them offset arrears of salaries and pensions as well as sustain continuous payment of same but these heartless governors diverted the funds or misapplied them.

“Does Mr Onanuga need another proof that these governors were executive law breakers or were insensately cruel? Happily, they were a negligible minority. Nonetheless, they are Mr Onanuga’s example,” he said.

FG Begs, Seeks Return to Negotiating Table

The federal government has appealed to the Organised Labour to call off the ongoing strike and return to negotiating table in the best interest of the country.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the appeal yesterday at a press briefing he co-addressed in Abuja with the Minister of State for Labour, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha and the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga.

“This is a heartfelt and deeply considered appeal to the Labour Unions to continue along the path of negotiations with the federal and state governments, under the auspices of the Tripartite Committee that has been established to fashion out a new, realistic minimum wage for the Nigerian people.

“As government, we are desirous of a peaceful outcome, and we will do everything to make this happen. Yesterday, the leadership of the National Assembly met with the Unions. Today, we have offered another invitation to the Unions, to meet with us and continue our discussions.

“We will continue to engage, and continue to make ourselves readily available in the context of these negotiations on behalf of the Nigerian people,” he said.

He reiterated government’s position that labour’s minimum wage demand of N494,000, which translated into an annual wage bill of N9.5 Trillion for the federal government was unsustainable and capable of crippling the Nigerian economy, by causing job losses especially in the private sector.

The minister added the federal government had a responsibility to strike a measured and realistic balance, through collective bargaining, in its effort to arrive at a new minimum wage for Nigerians.

He stressed that President Bola Tinubu’s desire to improve the living conditions of Nigerians went beyond increase in minimum wage as several policies had been enacted to put more money into the pockets of Nigerians.

Already, the federal government had invited leaders of the organised union to yet another meeting in order to break the deadlock over the new minimum wage.

A reliable source told THISDAY that the minimum wage committee invited representatives of labour to a meeting today, Tuesday.

The letter titled: “Invitation To the 8TH of the Tripartite Committee on Minimum Wage” and inviting members to the meeting, was signed by the Secretary of the committee, Mr. Ekpo NTA.

“I respectfully invite you to attend the 8th meeting of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage scheduled as follows:Tuesday, 4th June 2024,” he said, adding that a draft agenda of the meeting would be provided later.

CSO: National Grid Shutdown Treasonous

A civil society organisation, the Center for Social and Economic Rights (CSER), has said the decision of electricity workers to shut down the national grid in solidarity with the organised labour unions was treasonous.

The group said shutting down the national grid and the plunging the whole nation, including the workers into utter darkness by the labour unions was in bad taste, describing itas an act of economic sabotage and treason which must be met with the full weight of the law.

The group, in a press statement by its executive director, Nelson Ekujumi, stated that, “We are shocked and devastated by the reported criminal acts and economic sabotage being unleashed on helpless Nigerians and Nigeria by the organised labour over its dispute with government on the issue of minimum wage.

“While we recognise the inalienable rights of workers to embark on strike action as a legitimate tool for advancing its demands, we are at a loss to rationalise the reason for the shutting down of the national grid which is an essential national security asset and view this condemnable action as an insurrection meant to unseat a legitimately elected government by undemocratic means which is a violation of the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.”

This, nonetheless, reports from various parts of the country revealed that the industrial action was impactful, socially and economically.

The FCT

Schools, both primary and secondary, within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) complied with the directives of the organised labour to embark on a nationwide strike.

Some schools initially opened as early as 8a.m., welcoming students in large numbers, but later, the teachers hurriedly asked the pupils and students to go home. Similarly, commercial banks along the AYA axis of Abuja were all closed to customers.

Also, yesterday, the Federal Secretariat Complex and Federal Capital Territory Administration offices were shut down. Civil servants were prevented from entering the federal Secretariat where government ministries and agencies operated from.

Some of workers who turned up very early in the morning met the gates leading to phase 1 and 2 of the complex under locks by union leaders. The development forced many workers to abruptly return home.

At the FCTA, the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC), barricaded the main gate to the secretariat at dawn, preventing scores of workers from entering into the premises.

Only security operatives were allowed inside the compound while many workers hoping for calling off of the strike, massed outside the gate. The Kapital Road, Garki, that provided access to the secretariat experienced an unprecedented human and vehicular traffic.

JUAC President, Mrs Rifkatu lortyer, said they enforced the strike action, because it was a directive from the NLC and TUC.

Domestic flights operations were disrupted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja. Passengers were shut out of the terminal buildings as no flight was allowed to take off or land, leading to several flights cancellations.

National Assembly

Members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), shut down the National Assembly in compliance with the indefinite strike declared by organised labour.

The entrance and exit of the National Assembly were locked thereby preventing staff from gaining access to the sprawling complex. The development brought activities in the assembly to a halt as the striking workers had cut power supply to the legislature.

PASAN members, an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress thereafter laid siege to the entrance and exit of the National Assembly. Some of the workers who arrived early to monitor the compliance met the entrance and exit gates blocked with two coastal buses.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, pleaded with the leadership of the organised labour unions in the country to call off the ongoing strike and embrace dialogue in the interest of all Nigerians.

Musa, who is representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, made the appeal in an open letter to the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress.

The Judiciary

Activities in various Courts in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, were completely paralysed as the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), joined in the indefinite nationwide strike called by the leadership of the organised labour.

In total compliance with the directive, judicial workers in Abuja, brought all courts under lock and key, thereby preventing judges, lawyers, staff and litigants from accessing courts in the FCT.

A visit to the FCT High Court, Maitama; Federal High Court (FHC); Court of Appeal; and the Supreme Court, showed that court activities were totally paralysed as JUSUN members positioned themselves outside the heavily locked gates.

At the Federal High Court, private security guards and a few police officers were seen around the entrance to the court, just as lawyers, litigants, visitors, including journalists, were not allowed entry into the court premises.

At the same time, court proceedings at the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, was abruptly suspended yesterday following information that the executives of JUSUN were on their way to picket the court.

The appellate court, which started sitting as early as 9am had to end sittings when the Chief Registrar informed the justices that ‘strike enforcers’ were coming to lock the gates of the court.

Both the Federal High Court, in Lagos, and the Lagos High Court, at Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS were shut down in total compliance with the nationwide strike.

Niger State

Niger State, yesterday, had its fair share of the impact of the strike as the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Airport, Minna, where the airlift of pilgrims to Mecca was being carried out was sealed by officials of the NLC.

An official of the NLC told THISDAY that should there be any flight to airlift the pilgrims the plane will be allowed to perform the task. He, however, said the airport staff should leave the premises and would be invited when the need arises.

Apart from sealing off the airport, they also shut the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Federal Secretariat complex, Niger State High Court complex Minna, Niger State Board of Internal Revenue Services, Niger State Urban Development Board, Niger State Universal Basic Education Board, General Hospital, office of the Deputy Governor, Niger State Secretariat as well as Niger State House Assembly.

All primary and post primary schools were also shut. The AEDC did not supply electricity to residences and business outfits.

Ondo State

Both government and business activities across Ondo State were grounded as a result of the strike. Government offices, schools, banks, Akure airport, were shut in compliance with the directive of the unions.

But in spite of this, the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has approved the payment of N35,000 monthly wage award for workers of the state-owned tertiary institutions.

This came after workers of the tertiary institutions recently protested their exclusion from the payment of the N35,000 monthly wage award to civil servants in the State for six months from November 2023 to April 2024.

The payment of the wage award, which is expected to run for six months, begins this June.

Rivers State

There was total shutdown of business in Rivers State yesterday, as a result of the nationwide strike. Across communities in the state, there was total blackout following compliance by the organised labour.

Going round the City of Port Harcourt, it was observed that the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) company in charge of supplying power to Rivers and other parts of the South South, was shutdown.

This followed an earlier announcement made by the company via a memo, informing her customers in the four coverage states namely Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and parts of Akwa Ibom states, of the shutdown of grid.

PHED in the memo that was posted on its social media handle, noted that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), was working hard to recover and stabilise the grid, and that electricity users would be updated on the status of restoration.

The State Secretariat was also shutdown as both entrance and exit gates were closed and locked. Some civil servants that attempted to access their offices were turned back.

Kaduna State

Ministries, courts, schools and commercial banks were shutdown yesterday in Kaduna in compliance with the nationwide strike.

The state and the federal secretariat along Kawo road, Kaduna Polytechnic, Kaduna Media Corporation, and the Kaduna State High Court complex were some of the government offices shut down.

Public schools were closed as school children were sent home. Workers who reported to work were turned back as the gates to their offices were locked.

Oyo State

Schools, hospitals, banks, government institutions and other establishments were on Monday, brought to a standstill in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, as the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) joined the ongoing national strike to demand a new minimum wage.

Several places visited included the University of Ibadan (UI), University College Hospital (UCH), Adeoyo State Hospital, and the Federal Secretariat in Ikolaba, among others.

At the federal secretariat, the entrance was locked and workers were unable to access the premises while the strike also impacted local businesses with owners reporting low patronage.

Second gate entrance of UCH was totally shut down but the main entrance (1st gate) was partially opened for patients who need emergency attention.

Some wards visited at the hospital were also partially deserted as a few health workers were seen attending to patients. At the Adeoyo State Hospital was deserted but afew health workers were seen attending to patients who needed emergency attention.

Other institutions visited include The Polytechnic, Ibadan and Oyo State Secretariat.

Bayelsa State

Workers in Bayelsa State stayed away from their offices in total compliance with the indefinite strike. When THISDAY visited the Bayelsa State Secretariat complex in Yenagoa, the main entrance and several offices were under lock and key.

Checks across financial institutions such as banks in the Bayelsa State capital indicated that many customers who went there for transactions were stranded as they could not get access into the halls.

There was an unusual light traffic across major roads as the crippling effects of the strike are felt in the State.

Anambra State

Police in Anambra State deployed their men to strategic parts of the state to ensure that any attempt to enforce the strike action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) was thwarted.

A press release by the spokesperson of the state command of Nigeria Police, SP Tochukwu, stated that the command stood with the federal government which declared the strike as illegal.

He, therefore, said the police would stop at nothing to thwart its enforcement, including any attempt by unscrupulous elements to hijack the enforcement and cause breach of peace.

“The federal government has declared the planned strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress as illegal and premature.

“The Anambra State Police Command reiterates the command’s commitment to enforce the legal recommendations and calls for caution to prevent a breach of public safety and peace.

“Police operatives have been deployed to different strategic areas, and tasked with the responsibility against any miscreants using the opportunity to cause any breach of public safety and peace in the state.

“The Command understands the right of organised labour to engage in such actions to advocate for the interests of all workers, but noted the importance of adherence to the existing laws governing such activities.

“To this end, the command encourages the good people of the state to go about their lawful businesses and be law-abiding, vigilant, and security-conscious,” he stated.

Delta State

Some banks in Delta State, yesterday, transacted businesses through the back door, though their entrances were shut against customers. Intra and inter state transport operators also went about their business unhindered across the state.

However, the federal and state secretariats in Asaba as well as Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) and NNPCL Zonal Office in Warri were shut, with only a few workers loitering around the premises.

At the Uwheru train Station in Udu Local Government area as well as the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) in Warri, workers that turned up were chased away by the Monitoring team of the organised labour.

Virtually all the local government secretariats were empty but some of their revenue agents were seen moving around contrary to the directive of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Edo State

Several businesses in Edo State were shut down as a result of the nationwide strike. Local government Secretariat in all the 18 local government areas of the state and other government offices were shut down.

A special team of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state moved round to ensure compliance with the strike action.

In Benin City, banks were also shut even as customers, mostly Point Of Sale (POS) operators besieged several banks with the hope of getting cash for their business, which also led to some of them quickly increasing their charges per transaction.

The NNPC Mega Filling State along Sapele Road that already opened for business in the early hours was shutdown when the labour union team arrived.

Similar fate befell the Oba Akenzua II Airport, Benin as the entrance gate to the airport was shut leaving many travelers stranded while trying to access the airport through the exit gate.

Some public schools like Imaguero College which was opened and had students in, was also shut and the students and a few teachers around were asked to vacate the premises.

The team was also in the Edo State House of Assembly Complex where it disrupted an on-going prayer meeting but the Majority Leader of the House, Charity Aiguobarueghan intervened by explaining to the NLC team that it was a monthly prayer session.

The lawmaker were allowed to conclude the session before the complex was shut.

Plateau State

No fewer than four persons were hospitalised yesterday after sustaining severe injuries following the enforcement of the strike in Plateau State.

There had been a brewing dispute between the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and NTA Motor Park management over ownership of the park which the Monday strike ignited.

Plateau State vice chairman of NLC, Sunday Ayodele told journalists that NLC protesters passed the motor park and were mistaken for NURTW members.

He added that the misunderstanding escalated into violence, leading to pelting of NLC vehicle with stones, and resulting in damage to the vehicle and injuries to four members who also lost their phones in the ensuing confusion.

Adamawa State

Workers in Adamawa State joined the national strikeyesterday as schools, Banks offices as well as government and private schools were shutdown as a result of the strike

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Emmanuel Fashe, confirmed that the organised Labour in the state joined the national strike until the union’s demands were met by the government or if a detective came from their headquarters.

He said the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) had also joined the strike leaving the city of Yola in total blackout.

The strike further has paralysed business activities and put every activities on hold in the state. Workers at Deputy government office and state Secretariat who came to the earlier were seen returning to their various homes.

Some business men complained that the strike would wrought more economic hardships and sufferings already bedeviling the nation and asked government to intervene and solve the problems without delay.

Kwara State

Workers in Kwara State joined their counterparts across the country to observe the strike to press home their demands on increase in their salary.

A run around the Ilorin metropolis and environs showed that, government offices, schools and courts among others were under lock and key.

Reports from other parts of the state also revealed that, workers and teachers across the state public institutions stayed away from their duty posts.

It was gathered that, the private schools across the state were only opened for business as their teachers were reported for duties.

Kogi State

Business activities were paralysed yesterday in Kogi State following the nationwide strike. Commercial Banks, State, Local government Secretariats, Schools and all public offices were under lock and key across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Many banks customers went home disappointed as all they were under lock and key in Lokoja, the state capital.

Similarly some filling Stations did not sell fuel and and where they sold, there was a long queue of motorists waiting to buy fuel.

Schoolchildren, who earlier went to various schools returned when their teachers failed to show up for classes.

The NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has urged doctors in the country not withdraw their services in solidarity with the organised labour.

In a statement by its National Secretary General, Dr Benjamin Egbo, the NMA said though it supports the nationwide strike embarked upon by labour, it has not declared strike but urged the federal government to do everything possible to resolve the conflict.

“Following the recent declaration of a nationwide strike action by the Organised Labour, the Nigerian Medical Association wishes to state thus: That though the NMA is not an affiliate of the Organised labour in Nigeria, we share the pains and hardship Nigerians are currently grappling with.

“The NMA has not declared a strike action, hence doctors will be at their duty posts to attend to clients who desire to make use of health services.

“The NMA uses this avenue to call on government as well as all stakeholders to consider the plight of the average Nigerian and do everything possible to address the issues that have led to the present impasse.”

The PDP

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has announced an indefinite postponement of the inauguration of the Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council earlier scheduled to hold today, June 4, 2024.

The postponement is due to the industrial action embarked upon by Labour Unions in the country.

In statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, a new date for the inauguration would be communicated in due course.

The PDP charged all members of the Campaign Council, party leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters in Edo State and across the nation to continue in their unrelenting efforts towards the success of party and their governorship candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, in the September 21, 2024 Governorship Election in Edo State.

Labour Party

The leadership of the Labour Party has called on both the federal government and the organised labour to return to the negotiating table, and arrive at an acceptable position for the sake of suffering Nigerians.

The Labour Party also noted that in just a few hours into the strike, Nigeria had been thrown into darkness, hospitals shut and water pipes drained, thereby throwing Nigerians into yet another hardship.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, the party said in order to remove suffering from the people, both the government and the Labour have to shift ground to have a meeting point

“It is our opinion that the federal government ought not to have allowed the strike to commence in the first instance. And whether a new minimum wage is due, the answer is yes, because the reality as at today is that the current minimum wage of N30.000 cannot even take anybody home.

“It cannot stand economic realities of the people as at today. This reality accords the importance of an upward review of the minimum wage. As to the amount that is being demanded, it is our sincere opinion that both parties should come to an agreement.

“Each party should shift their position in the spirit of negotiation so that we can have something that is reasonable from both sides. The amount being tabled by the Federal Government can be upped but the Organised Labour must also prune their demands.”