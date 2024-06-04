INEC Extends CVR in Edo, Ondo 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Edo and Ondo States ahead of the governorship elections in both states.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, made the revelation in a statement issued Tuesday following a review of the exercise at a meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said: “The Commission met today Tuesday 4th June 2024. Among other matters, the meeting reviewed the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Edo and Ondo States scheduled to end tomorrow Wednesday, 5th June, 2024.

“However, following appeals by stakeholders, the Commission has approved the extension of the exercise from Thursday 6th to Sunday 9th June 2024 to enable more eligible persons to register. Similarly, the duration of the exercise is extended from 9.00am – 5.00pm daily.

“Furthermore, the number of centres has been increased beyond the 397 wards and the two state offices in Benin City and Akure to include all the 36 local government offices of the Commission in the two States.”

The electoral body noted that more machines would also be deployed in areas identified to have peculiar needs such as difficult terrain or communal issues.

It said for the ward registration centres, detailed information on the names and location addresses of the LGA offices have also been uploaded to the Commission’s website and social media platforms for the guidance of registrants in the two States.

Olumekun added: “Meanwhile, the exercise is progressing well in the two states. As at yesterday, Monday, 3rd June, 2024, eight days after the commencement of the CVR, a cumulative total of 120,458 new voters have registered.

“Of this figure, 55,861 (46.4%) are male, while 64,597 (53.6%) are female. Majority of the registered voters (82,003 or 68.8%) are youths (18 -34 years).

“In terms of occupation, 43,419 or 36.8% are students, while 812 (0.67%) are Persons with Disability (PWDs). The public should please note that these are preliminary figures.”