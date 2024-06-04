  • Tuesday, 4th June, 2024

Federal Lawmaker Doles Out N10m to 200 Market Women in Edo

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-City

No fewer than 200 market women in Edo State have been given the sum N10 million to boost their businesses courtesy of the member, representing Egor/Ikpoba Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Murphy Omoruyi of the Labour Party (LP).

Addressing the highly elated women, yesterday  while giving them a cheque of N50,000 each, Omoruyi described the event as a special one having been used by God to support and uplift their businesses. 

He said the gesture was part of his campaign promises aimed at building a strong community, adding that by offering financial assistance,  beneficiaries are expected to strive for greater success and financial stability. 

The federal lawmaker also used the opportunity of the presentation of the cheques to announce plans for training programmes for the women to enhance their business skills and knowledge. 

Stressing the importance of collaboration, Omoruyi said by working together, the women can create a network of empowered women that  could support one another. 

Some of the market women who benefited from the N10 million grant described Omoruyi as a rare politician who matches his words with actions.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Magdalene  Evbayiro, Madam Omo-Edigin Esther and Mrs. Helen Eghosa Igben thanked the donor for remembering them at this tough moment and pledged to make judicious use of the fund.

Earlier, Omoruyi also instituted a yearly scholarship for SS 3 students from selected secondary schools in the two local governments ( Egor and Ikpoba-Okha) that make up the federal constituency, adding that the scholarship covers tuition, books, and examination fees.

He further used the  opportunity to tell people of his constituent to come out enmasse and vote the governorship candidate of LP in the September 21 gubernatorial election in the state, Olumide Akpata for greater opportunities.

