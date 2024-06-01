Abia Puts N25m Bounty on Killers of Soldiers as DHQ Vows Revenge

*Atiku calls for political solution to Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention

*Peter Obi: Killing of soldiers sign of state failure

*Ohanaeze seeks Tinubu’s intervention to quell rising tensions in South-east

Chuks Okocha, Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Abia State Government has put a N25 million reward for information that could help unmask identities of gunmen that killed five troops in Aba on Thursday.

This was as fear and apprehension have gripped residents of Abia as the Army authorities have vowed to avenge the killing of their personnel in Aba.

Also, yesterday, former Vice President Atiku Abubukar and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, condemned the killing of some soldiers in Abia State during the May 30 anniversary of the defunct Republic of Biafra by some militants.



Atiku also called for a political solution to the continued detention of the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, while Obi called for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Equally, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, called on President Bola Tinubu to quickly intervene and quell the rising tensions in the region, saying South-east governors seemed overwhelmed by the security challenges.



The military high command confirmed the dastardly incident in a press release signed by the Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, saying that five soldiers died in the incident.



The government of Abia announced the bounty on the killers in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu.

He said the ugly incident that occurred at about 7.45am at Obikabia Junction in the Ogbor Hill area of Aba was carried out, “by suspected criminal elements, who opened fire on men of the Nigerian Army on security duty”.



The Abia Government spokesman explained that the bounty placed on the heads of the killers of troops was to underscore government’s unwavering commitment to stamp out every vestige of insecurity in Abia.

He said the N25 million reward would go to “anyone with useful information that could lead to the location and arrest of any of the criminals connected to the unfortunate killings, and the subsequent state of apprehension across the city of Aba and environs”.



“The Abia State Government wishes to commiserate with the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed A. Lagbaja, and the Military High Command in the country for the unfortunate incident and pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of the gallant soldiers who died in active duty,” the Commissioner said.

Kanu said government considered the killing of the soldiers as “a serious affront to its resolve by criminal elements who are hell-bent on returning Abia to the dark days of insecurity and fear amongst citizens, especially in Aba, the economic heartbeat of the State”.

“This is more regrettable in the light of the fact that unprecedented investments have been made in the last one year to restore the city’s public infrastructure and reposition it as an attractive investment destination for local and foreign businesses”.

The Information Commissioner stated that government would “respond appropriately to reassure citizens, investors and friends of Abia across the world”.

According to him, the reassurance meant that Abia government would be “relentless in bringing the full wrath of the law to bear on anyone or group who constitutes the slightest threat to the peace and security of the land, whatever be their motivation”.

“The security formations in the State have been directed to treat informants with all the confidentiality required to guarantee their full cooperation and assistance until the criminals are fully apprehended and brought to book”.

Kanu also announced that “the Abia State Government will, in line with its commitment to the welfare of the security operatives working within its territory, take up the responsibility of supporting the families of the slain soldiers”.

He said that the support package include payment of regular stipends to the spouses (of the fallen soldiers), and the education of their children to university level.

Kanu further stated that government would continue “to work with all relevant stakeholders, including the security high commands, traditional and community leaders to gather and process all intelligence information which will ultimately lead to the capture” of the murderous gunmen.

To facilitate the capture of the runaway killers, Abia government directed traditional and community leaders in all parts of the state “to set up suitable local intelligence gathering mechanisms in their localities and share whatever new information they get with the security agencies regularly”.

Kanu warned that government “shall not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law to bear on any traditional or community leader found to be harbouring criminal elements in their domains”.

Meanwhile, the Army authorities have blamed the Indigenous People of Biafra and its security wing, the Eastern Security Network(ESN) for the May 30 incident at Aba.

“It is absolutely imperative that the military retaliate against this dastardly act against troops,” Maj. Gen Buba vowed.

“The military would be fierce in its response. We would bring overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat”.

The signs of the bad news ahead are already unfolding as two young men riding on a motorbike were reportedly shot dead yesterday, at the Army checkpoint at Ebem Ohafia.

Eye witnesses said all traffic coming and going out of Ohafia were halted until the bodies were evacuated, leaving a pool of blood on the spot where the victims were cut down.

At a media briefing on Thursday, military authorities stated that the killing of military personnel by citizens was worrisome to the military high command and unhealthy for national security.

It made a quick reference to the killing of 17 military personnel in Okuama in Delta State and a recent attack on soldiers at the Banex Plaza in Abuja.

It said such conduct lowers the morale of troops.

At the briefing, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba said the unprovoked killings of 17 personnel in Okuama in Delta State, coupled with the recent assault of unarmed personnel in Banex Plaza in Abuja is worrisome and leaves much to be desired.

Meanwhile, Atiku has condemned the killing of some soldiers in Abia State.

A statement he signed, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last general election stated, “The violence that led to the killing of soldiers and civilians in Abia State on Thursday stands condemned.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those who may have lost a loved one. May their souls rest in peace.

” But even more profound is the impact of yesterday’s (Thursday’s) sit-at-home in the South-east region of our country on students writing WAEC examinations.

“The veil of the so-called Unknown Gun Men hiding under cover to unleash death and mayhem must be lifted to ensure that criminal elements are separated from legitimate agitators,” Atiku stated.

In a related development, Ohanaeze Ndigbo called on Tinubu to quickly intervene and quell the rising tensions in the region as South-east Governors seem overwhelmed by the security challenges.

The apex body condemned the killings of Nigerian troops of Operation Udoka in Aba, Abia State and further urged the Nigerian Army to target the perpetrators while safeguarding innocent civilians and the citizens of the state.

In a statement issued by the Secretary General of organisation, Mr. Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the body described the incident as barbaric, satanic and act of cowardice.

According to them: “With heavy hearts and profound sorrow, we stand in solidarity with all those affected by this tragedy. The loss of these gallant soldiers in this regrettable and tragic incident is not just unacceptable; it is an act of cowardice.

“These brave warriors, who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their nation, were sons of Igbo land. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must face justice, for the blood of innocent Igbo soldiers cries out for retribution.”

The body therefore invoked the aid of all Igbo gods and deities to ensure that those responsible for the unspeakable deed are brought to account.

Isiguzoro said: “we vehemently condemn the renewed spate of killings and attacks in Abia, particularly in the once peaceful city of Aba. For seven years, Aba had been a beacon of tranquility; it is disheartening to witness this peace shattered.”

He noted that the regrettable killings of soldiers in Aba on May 30, not only hamper efforts toward securing the release of Nnamdi Kanu but also cast a shadow over prospects for peace and justice.

However, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has issued a stern warning to the Nigerian military in response to the recent declaration of a total clampdown on IPOB.

In a press statement, HURIWA by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, unequivocally condemned the brutal murder of the soldiers at the Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Aba and extended its condolences to the families of the fallen troops. The association acknowledged the military’s right and duty to protect its personnel and citizens from terrorist activities. However, HURIWA stressed that such operations must be conducted within the bounds of the law and human rights principles.

“The killing of soldiers is a grave and unacceptable act of violence that demands a response,” stated Onwubiko, adding, “However, it is imperative that this response is measured, targeted, and avoids collateral damage, particularly to innocent civilians. We cannot allow the tragic loss of our soldiers to justify further loss of innocent lives.”

The association warned against the potential for a humanitarian crisis if the military engages in indiscriminate retaliation, stating that past experiences have shown that broad military actions in civilian areas can lead to widespread suffering and displacement. HURIWA highlighted that the South-east region is already experiencing significant tensions and that any heavy-handed military response could exacerbate the situation.

“History has taught us that collective punishment is not only ineffective but also counterproductive,” Onwubiko continued. “It breeds resentment and alienation among the population whose support is crucial in combating insurgent groups. The military must focus on precision and intelligence-driven operations to apprehend the actual perpetrators.”

HURIWA emphasised that Nigeria is a country governed by law, not a banana republic where extrajudicial actions are tolerated, stressing that the military must operate within the framework of national and international law, ensuring that any actions taken are lawful and justifiable.