NAHCO Unveils Ground Support Equipment to Enhance Operations

Stories By Chinedu Eze

In a strategic move to reinforce its leadership in the ground handling service sector across West Africa, major aviation handling company, NAHCO Aviance has unveiled an ambitious Ground Support Equipment (GSE) replacement plan.

The company said the initiative would to modernise the company’s fleet with state-of-the-art equipment over the next two years, to enhance service quality and operational efficiency for all airline customers.

The Board of Directors announced the groundbreaking plan during the commissioning of the first batch of new GSE at the company’s headquarters in Lagos, an event, which marked the commencement of Phase 1 of the GSE replacement plan.

Chairman of the Board, Dr. Seinde Oladapo Fadeni, said: “By 2026, we will have acquired all the necessary equipment to fully upgrade our fleet. This initial delivery marks the beginning of significant advancements for NAHCO and our operational practices. Despite unforeseen delays from manufacturers and port authorities, we have now initiated a consistent delivery schedule. This milestone signals the start of numerous positive transformations across various aspects of our business, including our workforce, facilities, and equipment.”

Also, the Group Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Indranil Gupta, highlighted the strategic importance of the new acquisitions. He said: “Our focus on acquiring modern GSE to replace our aging fleet is critical for improving operational safety and efficiency. With the Board’s support, we are committed to delighting our customers and providing superior service to our client airlines. The initiative aligns perfectly with our mission statement to deliver exceptional services through professional teams, cutting-edge technology, and leading practices.”

Group Executive Director of International Business and Corporate Services, Dr. Olusola Obabori, reiterated the company’s commitment to excellence. He said: “The acquisition heralds a new era for NAHCO. We are profoundly grateful to our dedicated staff and confident that the future holds even greater achievements.”