LASG Extols Jumia’s Investment Drive in Nigeria’s e-Commerce Industry

The Lagos State Government has lauded Jumia for its investment drive in Nigeria’s e-Commerce industry.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, explained that Jumia’s significant milestone achievements have revolutionised the entire logistics and e-commerce landscape in Nigeria and Africa at large.

The governor stated this during the launch of Jumia’s integrated warehouse in Lagos.

Represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, he said Jumia’s journey in Nigeria has been nothing short of extraordinary, pointing out that from simple beginnings, it has grown into a leading ecommerce revolutionising the way Nigerians shop and do business. 

He added that the new warehouse with its cutting edge technology and vast capacity will significantly enhance Jumia’s ability to serve its customers efficiently while also meeting the ever-growing demands of the ecommerce sector.

“It is a bold economic step forward in ensuring that goods can be delivered faster, more reliably and at a lower cost. We are proud to support initiatives that drive economic growth and provide employment opportunities for our people. This warehouse will create numerous jobs, and provide skill development opportunities further strengthening our local workforce,” he stated.

He, however, reaffirmed the State’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for businesses to flourish with robust infrastructure, favorable policies and unwavering support.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jumia Nigeria, Sunil Natraj, said the launch of its integrated warehouse marks a key moment for Jumia Nigeria, stressing that it also consolidates its operations under one roof.

On his part, the Chief Supply Chain Officer of Jumia Nigeria, Richmond Otu, said the warehouse would eliminate the need for first-mile transportation between multiple warehouses and sorting centers, resulting in a significant reduction in carbon emissions thereby demonstrating Jumia’s commitment to sustainability.

