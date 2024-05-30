  • Thursday, 30th May, 2024

Financial Inclusion Key to Poverty Reduction, Economic Prosperity

Business | 2 hours ago

Nume Ekeghe

The Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Branka Mracajac has re-emphasised that financial inclusion is the key enabler to poverty reduction and economic prosperity in Africa.

She said this recently at the Regtech Africa Conference held recently in Lagos with the event themed: Harnessing Partnerships for Africa’s Prosperity – Bridging the Data Trust Gap.

The event brought in a convergence of financial experts and thought leaders in the digital financial service industry across Africa, aimed at sharing knowledge and proffering strategies to increase data trust in the last mile digital financial service delivery.

In a statement, Mracajac stated that financial inclusion remains a key focus in Nigeria and in Africa.

“It plays significant role in reducing poverty and fostering prosperity of the people. Achieving the desired results requires conscious effort by players in the industry to make financial products and services available, accessible, and affordable for all unbanked and underserved individuals and businesses, regardless of their age, gender, geographical region, and social economic status,” she said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.