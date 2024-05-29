  • Wednesday, 29th May, 2024

Police Nab Suspected Kidnapper in Kaduna, Recovers Money, Charms

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Operatives of   Kaduna state police command  have  arrested a suspected kidnapper and recovered  money believed to be his share of ransom collected from two victims.

Spokesperson of the command,  Mansir Hassan, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Kaduna.

Hassan said the suspect identified as Abdulkarim Usman Maude, alongside three of  his  partners in crime, abducted two tractor operators on May 17, 2024, while working on a farm.

The statement said the suspect was arrested on May 22, 2024 in  Upara Warsapiti community, Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna state,  following credible intelligence information.

The police spokesperson said upon arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a bag, containing the sum of  N347,000, believed to be part of his share of ransom payment, adding  that a machete and some charms were also recovered.

“On May 22, 2024, at about 10:00hrs, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Saminaka Division, acting on credible intelligence, successfully arrested a suspect identified as Abdulkarim Usman Maude, aged 33, from Tudun Wada Mariri.“

The arrest took place in Upara Warsapiti, Lere Local Government Area (LGA)”, the statement reads.

“Upon his arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a bag containing the sum of  N347,000, a machete, and some criminal charms.

“During interrogation, Maude confessed to being involved in kidnapping for ransom along with one Alhaji Yakubu and two others from Binchim Village, Bassa LGA, Plateau State.

“The recovered money was identified as his share of the ransom collected from the kidnapping of two tractor operators, Yau Balele (45 years old) and Lukman Abubakar (40 years old), who were abducted on May 17, 2024, while working on the farm of Alhaji Gambo.

“The victims were taken to Binchim Hills, Bassa LGA, Plateau State, and were released on May 20, 2024.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accomplices.

“The suspect,  along with the recovered exhibits, have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.”

Has said the Kaduna state police commissioner,  CP Ali Dabagi, has  assured members of the public of the command’s commitment  to ensure the safety and security of all residents.

He added that the commissioner  called for the continuous support and cooperation of members of the public and urged them  to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.

