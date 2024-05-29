Lagos Celebrates Children’s Day, Advocates for their Wellbeing

Funmi Ogundare

Public school pupils in Lagos joined their counterparts across the country to mark this year’s Children’s Day, aimed at preparing them for the challenges of the future in an ever- changing and increasingly competitive world.

Themed ‘Advocate for Policies and Actions that Protect and Support Children’s Well-Being’, this year’s programme, held at Police College ground, Ikeja, featured a march past by students.

Some pre-nursery pupils were also admitted into schools by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat.

Sanwo-Olu congratulated the children, saying that the yearly celebration was about rededicating to the important responsibility which the government owes to the children as future leaders.

The theme, he stated is apt as it reminds all to speak up and take action to make sure that the children are always safe, happy and thriving.

“Since 2019, we have been working hard to support you with many programmes and initiatives aimed at protecting your rights and ensuring your happiness. We know how important early childhood education is for your future, and our goal is to make sure every child gets the chance to learn and grow.”

The governor, who highlighted some of his administration’s achievements in the sector, stated that it is helping students to develop skills for the future, providing paths to success based on what they are good at.

Sanwo-Olu advised the children to “continue to dream big, strive for your goals, and you will surpass your imagination. We will always advocate for your growth and ensure no child is left behind.

“Let me reassure you that, we are fully committed to providing you with the environment, skills, and opportunities to achieve your dreams. As Lagos rises, a future filled with abundant opportunities is unfolding.”

The Commissioner, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun appealed to the children to continue to challenge themselves by excelling in academic and co-curricular activities.

“The state government has put a lot of facilities at your disposal and you have to effectively use them to your advantage,” he stated, while acknowledging the role of teachers in mentoring the children and parent/guardians, for being a good role model to them.

He commended the governor and his deputy for their genuine interest in the education, welfare and comfort of every child in Lagos, as well as their approval to always celebrate the children through a week-long activities of various imparting, educative and entertaining programmes.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Dr. Hakeem Shittu encouraged the children to dream big, explore their passions, and never stop learning, while acknowledging the incredible potential that lies within them.

“Today, we celebrate the joy, curiosity, and innocence that you bring to our lives. We recognise the importance of nurturing your growth, protecting your rights, and providing opportunities for you to thrive.

“Remember, you are the future leaders, innovators, and change-makers of tomorrow. Your smiles, laughter, and creativity inspire us to build a better world for you and for generations to come,” he said.