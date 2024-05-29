Insecurity: Sani Donates 150 Vehicles, 500 Motorcycles to Security Agencies

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has donated 150 vehicles and 500 motorcycles to security agencies to enhance their operations.

Speaking at the inauguration of the vehicles and motorcycles yesterday at the Government House, Kaduna, Governor Uba Sani, described the provision of the vehicles as a giant step towards enhancing the security and well-being of people.

Sani said that the safety and security of citizens remained paramount, stressing that “it is our duty as a government to support the security agencies in carrying out their vital responsibilities.

“Improved mobility means that security operatives can respond faster and more efficiently to distress calls.”

The governor commended security operatives for their bravery, which they often pay the ultimate price in the course of securing the state.

He also directed that the Conference Hall in the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs be named after a gallant military officer, the late Lt. Col. A.H. Ali, who contributed immensely to the security of Kaduna as the Commanding Officer, 198 Special Forces Battalion, before he was transferred to the South-south, where he, along with other officers and soldiers, lost their lives.

Sani said that besides donating operational vehicles and motorcycles, his administration has taken other proactive measures to enhance the security of in the state.

“I recently signed the Kaduna State Security Trust Fund Bill into law. This will ensure funding support towards efforts to degrade bandits and terrorists in the state, with the productive engagement of the private sector.

“The trust fund will raise funds for the acquisition and deployment of even more security equipment, personnel, and materials as well as training.

“We are equally leading the calls for legislative reform towards the establishment of state police.

“I commend the National Assembly members from Kaduna State for identifying with this cause.

“The Kaduna State Government is also enhancing the security of schools, health facilities and markets.

“We are scaling up intelligence gathering across the state and strengthening collaboration with security agencies,” Sani said.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, expressed gratitude to the governor for the invaluable donation of the operational vehicles.

Musa said: “This gesture of solidarity and support underscores the strong partnership between the armed forces and the government at both state and federal levels.”

He added that the provision of the vehicles and motorcycles would undoubtedly bolster operational readiness, enhance mobility, and further strengthen the capacity of security operatives.

“I must also commend the dedication, professionalism, and sacrifice of our officers and soldiers who continue to serve with unwavering commitment and bravery.

“It is through their selfless efforts that we are able to uphold the principles of peace, security, and stability across our nation.

“The addition of these operational vehicles will not only facilitate our strategic mobility but also serve as a testament to the enduring spirit of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“As we commission these operational vehicles today, let us recommit ourselves to the noble cause of defending our nation with honour and integrity,” he said.