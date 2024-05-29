Fubara Tasks Rivers Youths on Economic Prosperity

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has called on youths to create ideas that will contribute productively to the economy of the state instead of waiting to be employed in the public sector.

Governor Fubara explained that jobs in the public sector are becoming less available, adding that with greater peace prevailing in the state, attracting investors to explore its business climate, Rivers youths must be ready with ideas and determination to engage critical players in order to benefit from it, directly or indirectly.

The governor gave the charge when he received members of the Rivers State Youth Leaders’ Assembly, on a solidarity rally in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Represented by the Head of Rivers Civil Service, Dr George Nwaeke, the governor noted the commendable level of education acquired by most youths of the State, including the moral training espoused to them by their parents.

The governor said without the discipline of subjecting themselves to thinking out of the box on productive ideas that can be translated into economic gains, their potentials will remain untapped.

He said: “You have already subjected yourselves to the rigours of education. Not just education, you also have very good upbringing that has produced you to become wonderful people that you are.

“You have also queued behind the Governor, not out of compulsion. No one came to compel you. It’s time for us to sit down and have some sober reflection.

“Why are we now begging for arms now? There was a time you could just walk down to Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout, and get something to do that could feed you for a week or two. What we have lost is what Governor Fubara wants to recover and recreate.”

Fubara explained the reason behind the ongoing construction of Youth Resource Centre, adding that it will cater to all youth development issues in the State, and also serve as reservoir of productive ideas from youths.

The governor emphasised that the propelling vision of his administration for youths is to have a state that is reborn to reflect the dreams of the founding fathers who made sure there were productive industries and vibrant economy that offered varied opportunities to everybody.

He said:”The Governor has gone a step ahead, knowing that he is within the age bracket you define as youth. This is because he understands how you feel. He knows your pains, and where it pinches.

“That is why the Rivers State Youth Resource Centre is being built. It will be a youth development resource centre. So, be part of it, work to be active in that centre. The government expects useful ideas from thinking minds”.

Earlier, in his address, leader of the delegation and Speaker of Rivers State Youth Leaders’ Assembly, Dr Prince Jeminimiema, said under Governor Fubara’s leadership, the state has witnessed remarkable progress in infrastructure, healthcare, education, economic and human capital development.

Jeminimiema also noted the commitment of the governor to improve the lives of the citizenry, adding that they are resolved to continue to support his administration.

He said: “The achievements reflect your dedication to the comprehensive development of Rivers State and demonstrates a clear vision for a prosperous future.

“We, the members of the Rivers State Youth Leaders’ Assembly, are here today, not only to express our profound appreciation to you as our Grand Patron but also to seek your continued support in several critical areas that will further enhance our collective mission and vision.”