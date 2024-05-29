Enugu: Organisers of Maiden Gaming Conference Say it Will Drive Economic Growth

Gideon Arinze in Enugu





Organizers of the maiden Gaming Conference in Enugu have said that the event will drive economic growth in the state as it will open up partnership opportunities with investors especially in the hospitality industry.

They also said that Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah of Enugu State will be present at the event to shed light on his administration’s commitment to fostering partnerships with investors in the gaming sector and also highlight the conducive business environment that Enugu offers for potential stakeholders.

Executive Secretary/CEO of Enugu State Gaming and Lotto Commission, Prince Arinze Arum, who made this known yesterday, via a statement ahead of the conference slated for June 27th, at the Amadeo Event Centre, said that the goal is to attract investments that will drive economic growth while safeguarding the citizens from illicit activities.

He noted that the theme of the conference, “Exploring the Future of Gaming: Innovations and Collaborations,” will focus around legislation, investment climate, illegal gambling prevention, crime mitigation strategies within the industry.

“This conference marks a pivotal moment for the gaming industry in Enugu State because it will present an opportunity for us to explore innovative ideas that will propel investment in the sector while ensuring responsible gambling practices.