Foundation Trains 5,000 Youths on Communication, Digital Economy

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A FoundatIon, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, said it has sponsored the training of 5,000 youths across the country on communication and digital economy among other ICT skills.

The Foundation, an offshoot of the Mercy Land Deliverance Ministries, is owned by the General Superintendent and Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, a.k.a Owomowomo 1.

A two-day training of some of the beneficiaries took place at Mercy City in Warri, Delta State, as part of the Foundation’s social responsibility and community service.

The training centred on technical skills, Soft skills, language skills, creative skills and business skills all aimed at capacity building for youths.

The resource persons and partners educated participants on the proper use of the internet and different levels of digital economy such as; E-commerce, Remote work, social media, sharing economy, digital entertainment, digital payments and cryptocurrencies.

The Director General of Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin foundation, Prophet Sunday Okuma, a native of Ikono, Akwa Ibom State urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the skills acquired.

“We are committed to empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the digital age.

“We offer you this opportunity to learn from industry experts, engage in hands-on workshops and network with like-minded individuals who share your passion.

“Our free training on communication and digital economy is designed to equip you with the tools and strategies to turn your passion for creating your sustainable source of income,” he stressed.

The President of the Foundation, Prophet Fufeyin while responding to questions from journalists explained why he is passionate about human development.

“I had a poor beginning and I promised God if you bless me I will help others, that’s why if I see someone suffering I will give to help that person.

“I am consistent in helping people. I visited flood victims at various locations and IDP camps in the northern part of the country where we feed people three times daily for about one month and 20 days. We spent over 300 million naira in humanitarian services”, he said.

Beneficiaries expressed excitement for the opportunities to enhance their performance and productivity, stay up-to-date with industry trends and technologies, expand their professional opportunities, increase their earning potential, and improve their overall quality of life through a 2-day training.

They also poured encomium on Prophet Jeremiah for giving them opportunity to benefit from the programme.