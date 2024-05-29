Dafinone Congratulates Tinubu on Ist Anniversary in Office 

* Says it has been tough, but Nigeria is on right path

The press statement read: “I, Senator Ede Dafinone, representing the Delta Central Senatorial District, on behalf of the great people of Urhobo Nation, extend my heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Tinubu on the successful completion of his first year in office. This milestone marks a significant chapter in our nation’s journey towards prosperity and development.

“In the past year, President Tinubu has demonstrated unwavering commitment to steering our country towards a path of economic recovery and sustainable growth. Despite the formidable challenges we have faced, his leadership has been a beacon of hope and resilience for all Nigerians.

“I call on every citizen to continue to support President Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda. Our collective efforts and unity are crucial as we navigate through these trying times. It is only through our combined dedication and resolve that we can overcome obstacles and achieve the great potential that Nigeria holds.

“While the journey so far has been tough, it is important to recognize that we are on the right path. The foundations laid by President Tinubu’s government are paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future. Economic recovery is within our reach, and together, we can turn our aspirations into reality.

“Let us remain steadfast in our support for the president and his vision for our nation. By doing so, we contribute to the stability, progress and success of Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations to President Bola Tinubu on this notable achievement. I look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to build a stronger and more resilient Nigeria.”