Adamawa Fixes July 13 for LG Elections

Daji Sani in Yola

The Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) has fixed July 13, 2024, for local government area elections in the state.

The newly sworn-in Chairman of the commission, Mohammed Umar, made the announcement yesterday at a press conference held in his office in Yola, the state capital.

According to the chairman, five days ago, the state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, inaugurated new members for the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC).

He added that by this constitutional fulfillment, the commission has been given the green light to kick-start the process of its mandate which is to organise, conduct and supervise elections into the local government councils of Adamawa State.

He said: “As you are aware, the tenure of the local government councils has expired and it is the responsibility of the commission to conduct new elections to fill in the vacancies as promulgated by law.

“It is therefore imperative and constitutional for the commission to announce a date for the conduct of the council elections.”

Consequently, he said the commission at its meeting held on May 27, “fixed Saturday July 13, 2024, as the tentative date for the conduct of the elections.”

Umar, however, said notices of the election into the offices of the chairman and councillors shall be published at the SIEC headquarters and local government offices.

He further revealed that timetable/schedule of activities and timelines for the conduct of the elections will be released within this week.

Umar has also called on the stakeholders, political parties , political gladiators, and contestants to cooperate with the commission to conduct a credible and transparent elections.

The chairman promised to play the game according to the rules of the game and a level playing ground.