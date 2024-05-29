ACREeSAL Hybrid Implementation Support Mission to Examine Dryland Management, Community Climate Resilience, Others

Bennett Oghifo

The Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) is holding a Hybrid Implementation Support Mission to ensure proficient execution of its projects in the 19 northern states of Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory.

The Hybrid Implementation Support Mission will examine four components of the ACReSAL project critically. The components include: Dryland Management, Community Climate Resilience, Institutional Strengthening and Project Management and Contingency Emergency Response.

ACReSAL is a six year multi-sectoral and multi-level agency of the Nigerian government, with funding from the International Development Association of the World Bank. The Project is coordinating efforts towards restoring one million hectares of degraded land in the northern part of the country. Eventually, four million hectares of degraded land would be set for broader landscapes restoration by 2030.

ACReSAL is planned to help reduce the vulnerability of millions of the extremely poor people in northern Nigeria, strengthening their own roles in achieving environmental sustainability. It will also seek to address some of the critical environmental challenges in 19 Northern states of Nigeria, including the FCT.

This region is characterized by high poverty, low literacy rates, environment of fragility, conflict, various levels of violence, depletion of natural resources, poor agricultural productivity, climate risks, desertification, poor penetration of modern technology and weak institutional capacity. Addressing these issues will require effort in multiple sectors.

The Hybrid Team had a meeting in Nasarawa State, one of the benefiting states to review and re-strategise and provide more insightful directions to the benefiting states through project monitoring and evaluation.

The event was declared open by the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi A. Sule, who was represented by Deputy Governor Dr. Emmanuel A. Akabe, at the Alh. Aliyu Akwe Doma Banquet Hall, Government House, Lafia. The theme of the mission is to enhance resilience in semi-arid landscapes through sustainable or simply put, Smart Agricultural Practices, Climate-Smart Technologies, and Community Engagement for Sustainability.

Governor Sule emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing climate change and environmental degradation, lauding participants for their commitment to sustainable development and community welfare.

Dr. Joy Agene, the World Bank ACReSAL Task Team Leader, highlighted the schedules of the team’s mission to four northern states to include workshops, field visits, and interactive sessions aimed at sharing knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions. She underscored the initiative’s focus on multi-stakeholder cooperation to achieve agricultural resilience, combat climate change, and promote environmental sustainability.

In his remarks, the National Project Coordinator Mr. Abudulhamid Umar noted the unified approach of states across Nigeria in tackling climate change impacts is enhancing resource efficiency, and ensuring food security.

ACReSAL project was activated in June 2022 and is planned to be terminated in March 2028. Each State and FCT is managed by a State Project Management Unit (SPMU). All SPMUs are coordinated through the Federal Project Management Unit (FPMU).

The Project’s focus is basically on natural regeneration of tree cover, soil and water conservation, watershed planning, water harvesting, water resources management, integrated nutrient management, low tillage, secure biodiversity, and agro-forestry. All these form the foundation for ascertaining the goals set to achieve food security and inclusive green growth through innovative financing instruments, improved technical and capacity building mechanisms, and comprehensive policy frameworks for land use and watershed planning and climate change adaptation techniques.