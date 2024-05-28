Obi: I Will Accept Merger

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Peter Obi, has said he would only accept a merger with his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, if it would serve the greater good of Nigeria.

Obi, who made the disclosure during an interview with NoireTV at the weekend, added that he was not desperate to be Nigeria’s president.

The former Anambra governor stated that an alliance must be focused on improving governance and helping the poor, not just winning elections or for state capture.

Obi said, “I commend Atiku for his statement, especially where he said he will support me if it goes to the South East.

“On the issue of a merger and the coming together of parties, I have always said as long as any merger or any coming together is to better Nigeria and for governing properly, I am for it.

“If it is just a merger for election or state capture, I’m not for it. I am not desperate to be president, I am desperate to see Nigeria work, especially for the poor, because we have a lot of potential.

“So, if the merger is to be able to govern Nigeria properly on all those things that will make Nigeria a better place, I am for it. If the merger is to be able to govern Nigeria properly and work for all those things that would make Nigeria become a better place,

“I am for it. It might be at the party level, it might be at the individual level or at any level, we must come together to be able to build a better Nigeria.”

Atiku, had earlier said if in 2027, the party decided that it was the South-East’s turn and selected Obi as its candidate, he would readily offer his support.

“I have said repeatedly and I even said it before the 2023 general election that if the PDP decides to zone the presidential ticket to the South or South-East specifically, I won’t contest it.

“As long as it’s the decision of the party, I will abide by it. But I contested the 2023 presidential ticket because it was thrown open to all members of the party.

“If the party decides that it’s the turn of the South-East and Peter Obi is chosen, I won’t hesitate to support him,” Atiku declared in a recent interview with BBC Hausa Service.

He added that a merger between the PDP and Labour Party was possible, but reiterated that members of the party would decide his fate in the 2027 general election.

Atiku mentioned that his recent meeting with Obi might indicate a possible alliance leading up to the 2027 elections.