CURBING THE MENACE OF DRUG TRAFFICKING

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

​

On April 16, 2024, NDLEA, in its routine drug supply reduction effort, destroyed a large volume of illicit drugs at its Lagos area office in Ibereko, along the Badagry Expressway.

NDLEA, in a press statement, had declared that its operatives across different formations of the agency in Lagos and Ogun States, especially at the Lagos seaports, airports, and land border, seized the illicit drugs that were destroyed on that day.

The 304,436 kg and 40, 042 litres of illicit drugs, comprising cocaine, heroin, cannabis and tramadol, were seized in 2022.This simply means that the two states of Lagos and Ogun generated that quantity of drugs.

That ought to be a wake-up call to the public and the government on the need to act fast, decisively and effectively to curb the menace of drug trafficking in the country.

For discerning minds, the development called for sober reflection. This is even more worrisome because the quantity of drugs seized in Nigeria by NDLEA in the past three years far outweighs the known seizures in other African countries. Globally, there are rising concerns over the surge in the quantities of illicit drugs seized.

That is why there are even more concerted and coordinated efforts among anti-narcotics bodies across the world. In the case of NDLEA, the agency, in the past three years, seems to have found its mojo, and has been up and doing, as evidenced by its successful interdictions.

However, the growing volume of seizures by NDLEA triggers concern about public safety and potential effects of illicit drugs on communities, such as addiction rates, increased violence and criminalities.

The Chairman and Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) while speaking during the burning of the illicit drugs in Badagry, also expressed concern that the quantity of the drug haul speaks volumes about the extent of the nefarious activities of the drug underworld.

It is commendable that NDLEA is living up to its mandate by destroying all drug exhibits after successful prosecution.

This action will prevent the recycling of illicit substances back into the street.

Those who understand the dynamics of the illicit drug problem will know that the volume of drugs seized by NDLEA calls for a societal action to combat trafficking in illicit substances. NDLEA needs to do more; it needs to be more proactive.

The federal government needs to support the agency with more funding to squarely tackle this drug problem. The general public needs to collaborate with NDLEA. And of course, the court of law needs to get tough with drug trafficking cases.

The country and its people will benefit immensely if all concerned continue to do their best towards tackling trafficking in illicit substances.

Tosin Damola,

Lokoja, Kogi State