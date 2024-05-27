Ribadu to Kano Deputy Gov: Retract Your Defamatory  Statement or Face Legal Action

*Northern ruling council seeks restraints, Bichi emirate thanks security agencies, judiciary Desperation to erase Ganduje’s legacies will fail, aide declares

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has asked the Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo, to either withdraw his defamatory statement against him or face legal action.

But the Northern Traditional Ruling Council, under the chairmanship of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, has noted with concern, the situation in Kano, especially as it affects the revered institution, and therefore called for caution.



At the same time, the First Class Emirate, of Bichi, has shown appreciation to the judiciary and security agencies for their steadfast commitment to upholding the constitution and the rule of law.

This was as the leadership of the Northern Youth Assembly also known as Majalisar Matasan Arewa, has written an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, and other international bodies, to be wary of some people in his government, who were planning to cause anarchy in the state.

In the same breath, scores of protesters matched through the state road, near Kano State Government House, yesterday, in support of the deposed Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.



Nevertheless, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), has expressed deep concern over the ongoing power tussle involving the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the dethroned emir, Ado Bayero.

Also, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has warned against the abuse or misuse of the operatives of the armed forces of Nigeria, describing it as unconstitutional and unprofessional.

But the Senior Special Assistant to the APC National Chairman on Public Enlightenment, Chief Oliver Okpala, has slammed the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf Kabir, saying his desperation to destroy the legacy of his predecessor in the state would fail.

The Kano deputy governor, had alleged that the NSA facilitated the return of the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, by providing him with two private jets, and security.



Although Ribadu had since denied the allegation, he had also threatened to sue him if he failed to retract the claim.

In a letter to the Deputy Governor from Aliyu & Musa Chambers, counsel to Ribadu, the NSA demanded an apology from the deputy governor which must be tendered within 24 hours

Counsel to the NSA equally wanted the deputy governor to issue a public apology in five national dailies with wide national coverage and on popular online platforms as failure to do so, Ribadu would be compelled to seek redress in a court of law.

Northern Ruling Council Seeks Restraints

The Northern Traditional Ruling Council, under the chairmanship of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, has noted with concern, the situation in Kano as it affects their revered institution.

The Council said, “With all sense of responsibility” it called for restraint on the part of the disputants in the interest of peace and stability moreso as the matter has reportedly gone to court and was therefore sub-judice.

Signed by Justice Lawal Hassan Gummi OFR, Emir of Gummi and Chairman, Coordinating Committee Northern Traditional Rulers Council (NTRC), the Council prayed Almighty Allah for peace to reign in Kano in particular and Nigeria in general.

Bichi Emirate Appreciates Judiciary, Security Agencies

The First Class Emirate of Bichi, has expressed its appreciation to the judiciary and security agencies for their steadfast commitment to upholding the constitution and the rule of law.

In a statement signed by 39 stakeholders of the emirate, it stated: “We commend the judiciary for their courageous interpretation of the constitution, which has ensured that the principles of democracy and separation of powers are respected in Kano State.

“You have indeed demonstrated a strong commitment to justice and the protection of the rights of all citizens, and we are grateful for your service.

“We also appreciate the security agencies for their professionalism and dedication to maintaining peace and order in the state, despite the challenges posed by the recent political developments.



“Your tireless efforts have ensured that our people can live in peace and security, and we are deeply grateful for your sacrifices.

We are grateful for the independence and impartiality displayed by the judiciary and security agencies, which has helped to strengthen our democracy and ensure that the rights and dignity of all citizens are protected.



“The people and indeed leaders of the Bichi Emirates have endured the onslaught on their rights to this Emirate, and the actions of the judiciary and security agencies have averted the breakdown of law and order in Bichi Emirates in particular and by extension the other four Emirates.

“There is no gainsaying that all the Emirates have witnessed tremendous progress in infrastructural and socioeconomic development in the last eight years and upon no fault of any of the emirs these unpopular decisions were taken by the State Assembly and the executive arms of the Government of Kano State.

“All these have demonstrated that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu is a democrat, who believes in justice and fairness and a statesman who believes in a better and renewed Nigeria.”



Those who signed were Mal Bello Salisu, Alh Uba Kunchi, Alh Sule Mu’azu Kunchi, Mal Muhammad Garba Yusuf, Alh Mudassir Ado Kunchi, Alh Tukur Sani Kwa, Mal Kabiru Muhammad, Alh Musa Zangon Mata, Sani Alasan Dawaki and Alh Ado Rabiu Danbayero.

There was also Alh Mohd Abba Danbatta, Alh Yahaya Nuhu, Alh Magaji Sani Maidaji, Alh Ibrahim Nuhu Amasaye, Alh Muntari Sale, Alh Danasabe Makoda, Alh Rabiu Abubakar Makoda, Mal Yusuf Yusuf Lawan, Alh Suleiman Ahmed Auwal and Hon Ibrahim Damisawa.

Included on the list were Alh Babangida Mansur Kunya, Alh Murtala Rufa’I, Mal Musa Mai Azara, Alh Muhd Sani Gadanya, 18.Alh Ibrahim Zakari Bagwai, Alh Muhammad Inuwa Dabgada, Alh Lawan Safiyanu Gogori, Alh Sunusi Nasarawa, Alh Jibirin Harbau and Alh Hamza Tsanyawa.

The other signatories were Alh Nura ‘Yanchibi, Alh Farouk ‘Yanganau, Alh Inusa Yusha’u Tsanyawa, Gwani Abdullahi Dangwani, Comrd Aminu Abdurrahman, Eng Bello Gambo Bichi, Barr Imam Ghazali Umar, Alh Aminu Abdulhamid and Alh Bello Gambo Gogori.

Northern Youths Seek Tinubu, UN, EU, ECOWAS’ Intervention

The leadership of the Northern Youth Assembly, has written an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to be wary of some people in his government, who were planning to cause anarchy in the state.

Copies of the letter were also sent to the United Nations Office, Abuja; European Union Embassy, ECOWAS, Abuja; US Embassy, Abuja; British High Commission, Abuja; US Congress in the the United States and the European Union.

The letter, dated 25th May, 2024, was signed by the group’s President, Dr Ali Idris, and Secretary General, Dr Garba Abdulhafiz

The northern youths said the change in the emirate law in Kano State was a product of the law by the State House of Assembly.

They warned that any attempt to subvert such law by through a federal might would only result in chaos.

Pro-Bayero Youths Protest, Organise Prayers

Scores of protesters matched through the state road, near Kano State Government House, yesterday, in support of the deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

Some of the protesters raised placards with different inscriptions such as: “Aminu is Still Our Emir “Abba Kabir Yusuf, Obey Court order”, “We Are Against Injustice” “Court Brought You”, “You Must Obey The Court.”

Also, the protesters held special prayer session in front of the second Emir’s Palace in Nasarawa, to seek for the divine intervention on the current Emirate Tussle in the State.

Shortly after the prayers which lasted for about 15 minutes, some protesters burnt a tire at Magwan junction near government house. But, was immediately put out by the Security forces.

CISLAC Seeks Peace, Stability

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC),has expressed deep concern over the ongoing power tussle involving the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the dethroned Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero.

CISLAC warned that the developments threatened to plunge Kano State into chaos and anarchy, undermining the peace and stability of the broader Northern Nigeria region.

Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, issued a stern warning against any attempts to exploit the situation to declare a state of emergency in Kano State.

Such actions are viewed as reckless and unnecessary provocations that could dismantle over 1,000 years of Kano’s political heritage.

“This situation raises significant concerns about the legitimacy and appropriateness of the court order.

“The reliance on what CISLAC describes as a ‘kangaroo court order’ to justify the police and other security operatives invasion of Kano State is deeply troubling and exacerbates tensions,” Rafsanjani said.

HURIWA: Soldiers Dabbling Into Traditional Tussle Unconstitutional

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA),has warned against the abuse or misuse of the operatives of the armed forces of Nigeria, describing it as unconstitutional and unprofessional.

HURIWA further said the deployment of soldiers to Kano city to side with a faction in the traditional rulership tussle tearing the ancient city apart was unconstitutional as it was not the rights of the military to enforce the rights of courts.

The group recalled that the abolition of the newly established four Kano emirate councils by the Kano State House of Assembly has provoked unprecedented developments in the annals of traditional institutions in Northern Nigeria.

HURIWA observed that there was nowhere in the specific provisions of the constitution on the legal functions of the armed forces whereby the Army was permitted to act as court bailiffs or enforcers of orders of court including the order purportedly issued by the Federal High Court in Kano stopping the reinstatement of Sanusi Lamido Sanusi following the Deposition by the Kano State House of Assembly of the former Emir Aminu Ado Bayero.

In a statement by the National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group pointed out that chapter 6. Part 3. Section 217. Establishment And Composition Of The Armed Force Of The Federation, was specific.

Desperation to Erase Ganduje’s legacies will Fail, Aide Declares

The Senior Special Assistant to the APC National Chairman on Public Enlightenment, Chief Oliver Okpala, has slammed the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf Kabir, saying his desperation to destroy every legacy of his predecessor in the state would fail.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Okpala said, “Every government in power has its own leadership style. If this is the style Governor Abba Yusuf wants to adopt for Kano, it is left for the people of Kano State to judge if what he did is just and is in their interest.

“Government is a continuum. When Ganduje was in power, he did his best and the people of Kano State can testify to that. He left some legacies that cannot be equaled.

“What Ganduje has done in Kano cannot be destroyed overnight by political malice from any quarter. This is because what he left in Kano are monumental legacies.

“So for somebody to wake up overnight and try to destroy or dismantle all the legacies left behind by predecessor is, to say the least, a kind of disservice to the people of Kano State.

“But if he says that is the leadership line his government wants to toe, it is left for him. The people will at a later stage judge between him and Ganduje, which one meant well for them.”