Assault on EEDC Officials Throws Anambra Community into Darkness

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Enugwu Nanka village in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State has been thrown into darkness, following an assault on officials of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) by an indigene of the community.

An industrialist, Dr. Jacob Enemuo, whose factory is located in the community, lamented that the situation may lead to sack of over 400 employees from his factory if nothing was done.

Enemuo in a petition he sent to the Anambra State Government said that rift within the community, which was being caused by the leadership of the community was responsible for the disconnection of power in the area. He accused the leadership of the community of shielding the man who attacked the officials.

He said: “For 10 days now, the factory has been closed because power supply has been cut off from the entire village. This is because some people in the community beat up EEDC officials who were on official duty.

“Though the action was wrong, since then, we have made efforts to restore power, but the President General of Nanka Patriotic Union and Ositadinma Development Union, Rev Canon Ifeanyi Ezeike and Mr. Emma Eze obi, respectively have been working to thwart our efforts.”

Enemuo said the attempt to keep the village in darkness may be the plan of the leadership of the community to get at him because he has perpetually stood against their atrocities in the community.

“Now, because they want to get at me, they are crippling the only industry in the village, and putting the livelihood of over 400 staff of the industry in the line. That is not fair.”

He called on Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, to save Nanka from the grip of the leaders, who he said were being propelled by some powerful individuals in the community.

Attempt to get the reaction of the President-General of the community, Ezeike, was not successful as calls to his mobile phone remained unreachable.

Meanwhile, the EEDC, speaking through its Media and Communications Director, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, exonerated Ezeike, saying that he, in the company of other leaders, have visited a branch of the company in Ekwulobia to plead on behalf of the suspect who damaged their vehicles, and that the matter was being handled.