Tinubu Arrives Lagos to Flag-off Construction of Lagos-Calabar Highway, Inaugurate Projects

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos ahead of the flag-off of the construction of the Lagos-Calabar highway scheduled for today.

The president was received by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other government officials at the Murtala Muhammed Airport.

The Minister of Work, Mr. Dave Umahi, had on Friday stated that Tinubu would kick off the road’s construction on May 26.



The Special Assistant on Social Media to the President, Olusegun Dada, said Tinubu would inaugurate some projects ahead of his first anniversary in office.

At a meeting with a delegation of Yoruba leaders of thought at the State House in Abuja on Friday, Tinubu said his administration would do all it takes for the average Nigerian to feel the impact of governance.

He said the country was no longer “bleeding” but moving into prosperity, adding that the last 12 months of his administration have been “fulfilling,” despite some challenges.



Meanwhile, the Presidency has released the completed projects President Tinubu will inaugurate in Lagos and Abuja as part activities to mark the first anniversary of his administration on May 29.

A statement by the Special Adviser Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, said President Tinubu would today in Lagos inaugurate the concrete-paved road to the nation’s major ports in Apapa and Tin Can Island. The reconstructed road, which began under the Muhammadu Buhari administration, was financed by the Dangote Group, using its tax credits.



Also on the same day, the president will formally inaugurate, by virtual means, the renovated Third Mainland Bridge as well as, virtually, the rehabilitation of 330 roads and bridges across the country.

“The highpoint of the President’s engagements on Sunday will be the inauguration of the iconic Lagos-Calabar Superhighway, estimated to cost about N15 trillion. Work has begun on the legacy project that will connect nine coastal states, with Section Two already awarded to Hitech Construction Limited.

“President Tinubu will return to Abuja on Tuesday to begin another round of commissioning. He will first inaugurate the Southern Parkway, which the Nyesom Wike-led FCT Administration named after him,” Onanuga said.



He added that on Wednesday, the President will attend the National Assembly Dialogue Series, after which he will unveil the National Assembly Library Complex, named after him.

Afterwards, he will head to the National Assembly to relaunch the commercialisation of Abuja Light Rail, also known as Abuja Metro. He will symbolically join a train ride to the city centre.



The Abuja Light Rail was completed in 2018 by the Buhari Administration and put into commercial use up till 2020. But following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the train service was abandoned and put out of use after its facilities were vandalised by criminals.

It was subsequently furbished and enabled for commercial service by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who spent over $15 million building access roads to the various stations.



Onanuga stated further that after the train ride, President Tinubu will also inaugurate the Wuye-Wuse Flyover-Link Bridge and the Defence Intelligence Agency Headquarters.

On Friday 31 May, the president will commission the NASENI-Portland Compressed Natural Gas(CNG) Reverse Engineering Centre at Utako, Abuja.