UN Charges W’African Countries Under Military Rule to Return to Democracy

.Deputy scribe updates Tinubu on meetings with Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The United Nations (UN) yesterday charged the four West African countries experiencing unconstitutional changes in government to transit back to democratic rule.

Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Amina Mohammed, who made the call at the State House, Abuja, after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu said she and her team were in Abuja to update President Tinubu on their findings from the visits they made to some countries in Africa and West Africa.

Mohammed said apart from debriefing the president on the proposals he had earlier made to keep dialogue going forward as Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS, they also appraised emerging challenges.

She disclosed that her meeting with the President dwelt on the possibility of including economic development for the countries so that the people of the countries do not suffer.

According to Mohammed, who is former Nigerian Minister of the Environment: “My visit here was to see Mr. President and to give him a debrief on the visit of myself and delegation within West Africa, Senegal, Guinea Conakry, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

“We went to Ethiopia also on finance mission. We were able to debrief on the proposals that he had made to try to keep the dialogue going for some of the states that we have challenges with.

“But at the same time, we also looked for the possibilities to include more economic development so that the people don’t suffer at the same time.”

She pointed out that the UN is not however negotiating on behalf of ECOWAS but supporting the subregion.

The UN Under Secretary General said: “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. The UN does not negotiate on behalf of ECOWAS, what it does is to support the leadership of ECOWAS, and that’s why we came here to debrief the President.”

On what the UN is telling the countries, she said: “Well, what we are telling these countries is that a number of them have a crisis. They have unconstitutional changes and what they must do is to come back to a transition and a process to democracy.

“On the other hand, they have to look also at the development paradigm for their people, there is terrorism. But there’s also a need to look at jobs, food security and energy. All those also have to continue.

“Now if they can display a roadmap that gives everyone some confidence that there is a return to democratic rule, then they will find the support. I believe that in ECOWAS we are a family.

“Regional Integration is at the heart of it. It is what these countries have said. And the proposal by ECOWAS in its last meeting, to have President Faye of Senegal and President Faure of Togo to continue that dialogue and engagement is a good one.”