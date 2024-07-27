Congresses to Replace Ayu Start Today

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The battle for the control of the soul of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is expected to commence as the state congresses are expected to take place in 24 states today.

The state congresses, is a prelude to a NEC meeting scheduled to take place in September this year. for the purpose of electing a substantive national chairman of the party.

The NEC meeting to elect a new replacement for the vacant office of the national chairman was shifted from August to September, when the party cited the Hajj where critical stakeholders of the party will be away to observe.

The election is to fill the vacancy created by the suspension of the former National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu who was suspended by his ward in Gboko, Benue State.

In the April 18 NEC meeting, the party also directed that congresses should take place in all the wards, local governments and states where the tenure of the executives had expired.

Under the adjustment, ward congresses to elect ward executives will now take place on Saturday, July 27, 2024, while the appeal panels to hear the appeals arising from the ward congresses will sit on August 2, 2024.

Similarly, the local government elections to elect local government executives will take place on August 10, 2024 while the appeal panels will sit on August 16. The NWC also approved that state congresses to elect state executive committees will hold August 31 while the appeal committee will hear the appeals arising from the elections on September 5.

Consequently, the letter added that the new NEC meeting would take place on September 12.

The letter added: “This adjustment is necessitated by the Holy period of Hajj in which some of our stakeholders will be away to observe.

“You are, therefore, by this correspondence directed to be guided accordingly. While thanking you for your commitment to the party, please accept the assurances of the NWC’s highest regards.”

The letter was copied to the Deputy National Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; National Vice Chairman, Ajisafe Kamoru Toyese; National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; and the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade (SAN).

The wards, local governments and states congresses are expected to take place in 24 states out of the 36 states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A letter obtained by THISDAY, which was also signed by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Bature, showed that the dates and schedule of the primary elections should commence July 27 2024

The states are: Edo, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Rivers, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, FCT, Niger, Benue, Plateau, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Ebonyi and Anambra. According to the letter, between May 1 and 31, the party would commence a membership drive in the affected states to boost the membership strength of the PDP in those states.