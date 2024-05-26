Remi Tinubu: Nigerian Children Risk Losing Their Identity

. Female president possible if women unite, says Victoria Gowon

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has warned that Nigerian children are at risk of losing their identity, if necessary, steps are not taken to correct the prevailing state of the society.

She gave the warning yesterday at an event in Abuja tagged “Celebrating the Woman”, organised as part of activities to mark President Bola Tinubu’s one year in office.

The event was specially put together to recognise the women who have made significant contributions in their various spheres of life, communities and in the nation at large.

In a statement by her media assistant, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady expressed concern that without intervention, the current state of society could lead to children losing their identity.

Mrs. Tinubu emphasised the importance of women as the foundation of the home and society, stressing the need to continue nurturing children and instilling good morals while preserving cultural and traditional values.

The First Lady urged women to become unifying forces in their homes and communities to drive greater prosperity for the nation while encouraging them to draw inspiration from the legacies of pioneering women who have paved the way.

According to her: “When mothers stand with you, the house is in order. Looking ahead, we must endeavour to become the unifying force in our homes and our communities, to bring about greater prosperity for our nation.

“Let us continue to draw from the lessons of the pioneers who have paved the way and build on the legacies they have left behind.”

Also speaking, Wife of the Vice President, Hajia Nana Shettima described Mrs. Tinubu as an embodiment of experience having served as First Lady of Lagos State for eight years, Senator of the Federal Republic for eight years and now the First Lady of the country.

“I thank my Almighty Allah for blessing me with you, I always see you as a role model. I want to assure you Insha Allah, together forever Ma”.

She charged the wives of the 36 state governors to tap Mrs Tinubu’s wealth of experience.

On her part, Wife of former Head of State, Mrs Victoria Gowon, in her remarks, said if women unite and begin to mentor others, Nigeria will one day produce a female president.

“At this juncture, I call on women of Nigeria to support Mrs. Tinubu in the office she is in today. She has shown that she can help women of Nigeria, she can support the children of Nigeria. And together we will be strong, together, one day, we will find amongst us, one of us that can be the leader of this country.”

Former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, expressed gratitude to Senator Tinubu for acknowledging former first ladies whom she always remembers and value as integral part of the nation.

According to her: “Nigerian women, we have a mother who loves, cares for her children and in turn stands by her side.

“Onyeka (the lady of songs) has said it all, one love keeps us together. Where there is love, peace will keep us together and shine on us together.”