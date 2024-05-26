Ondo 2024: INEC Releases Names of 17 Governorship Candidates, Running Mates 

Fidelis David in Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially released the final list of candidates for the November 16, 2024 governorship election in Ondo State.

The list, which comprised the personal details of the 17 governorship candidates and their running mates was pasted yesterday at the headquarters and local government offices of the commission in the state.

The development implies that 17 political parties met the Monday, May 20, INEC deadline for the submission of candidates list by the participating political parties.

However, the governorship candidates with their deputies include: All Progressives Congress (APC), Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Olayide Adelami; Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Agboola Ajayi; his deputy, Samuel Ogunmusi; Accord Party (AP), Ajibola Falaiye; his deputy, Samuel lkuyajolu; Action Alliance (AA), Omolere Akinuli; deputy, Oluwatosin Adeyemi; African Action Congress (AAC), Oluwaseyi Ajayi; deputy, Abiodun Lijofi; All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Olatunji Popoola; deputy, Ayorinde Adedeji, and Allied Peoples Movement (APM), lsaac Ogunfeyimi; deputy, Arowolo Afolabi.

Others are, Action Peoples Party, (APP), Babatunde Fadoju; deputy, Olarewaju Ajagunna; African Democratic Congress (ADC), Adeyemi Nejo; deputy, Rasheed Ibrahim; Labour Party (LP), Ayodele Olorunfemi; deputy, Olabisi Adu; New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Oluwatosin Ayeni; deputy, Abike Omoyugbo; and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Babatunde Alli, deputy, Olusegun Famesa.

Others are: Social Democratic Party (SDP), Olusegun Oyebolu; deputy, Gift Dada; Young Progressives Party (YPP), Otitoloju Akinmurele; deputy, Ayodele Obe; Youth Party (UP), Kehinde Adegoke; deputy, Otitoleke Olupitan; and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Abbas Mimiko; his deputy, Opeyemi Fadoju.